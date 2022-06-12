^

Bulusan’s second eruption this month covers more areas in ash

Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 10:39am
Bulusanâ€™s second eruption this month covers more areas in ash
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers guide motorists passing through an ash-choked highway in Juban town, Sorsogon Province, after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano early June 12, 2022.
AFP / Sharbyn Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in the Juban municipality of Sorsogon are covered in ashes following the Bulusan volcano’s 18-minute phreatic eruption early Sunday.

The Sorsogon Provincial Information Office said nearly all the towns in Juban were affected by the ash fall, including some towns in neighboring areas such as Irosin, Casiguran, and Magallanes. 

“Pinapayuhan ang mga motorista na mag-ingat o kung maari ay iwasan muna ang pagbiyahe o pagdaan sa mga apektadong lugar,” the provincial information office said

In a separate post, residents were reminded to either be careful or avoid passing through the Maharlika Highway as it is also covered in ashes after the eruption. Authorities are currently facilitating the cleanup of the highway. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in a 4:20 a.m. update on Sunday said the Bulusan Volcano Network recorded a phreatic eruption at 3:37 a.m.

State volcanologists reminded the public of the Alert Level 1 prevailing over Bulusan volcano after an earlier phreatic eruption that occured last week, which prompted the evacuation of residents in affected and nearby areas

In a tweet, Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero said two barangays in Juban town — Bacolod and Rangas — were affected by heavy ashfall. He also said that checkpoints had been set up to warn motorists on the Maharlika Highway of near-zero visibility due to ash. He said cleanup was ongoing on Sunday morning.

The agency reminded local government units and the public that going into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone should not be allowed. Meanwhile, it added that a two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone in the southeast sector should also apply as a precaution against “increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”

“DOST-Phivolcs is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it added.

This comes just days after state volcanologists warned of another eruption at Bulusan. Some 178 volcanic earthquakes were detected on Saturday. — Kaycee Valmonte

BULUSAN

PHIVOLCS

SORSOGON
