Authorities on alert after Bulusan eruption prompts evacuation in Sorsogon

In this photo, personnel of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council monitor Mt. Bulusan after an eruption sent ashfall in 2 Sorsogon towns.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities are monitoring the situation after Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest, was raised by state volcanology bureau Phivolcs over Bulusan Volcano following a phreatic eruption that caused ashfall in Juban and Casiguran in Sorsogon.

According to early data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 50 families or 180 individuals from Brgy. Puting Sapa in the municipality of Juban in Sorsogon were evacuated due to the heavy ashfall and pungent odor from the ask in the area, many of whom were children, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

The NDRRMC said it issued a memorandum to the Bicol Regional DRRM Council directing it to ensure the prohibition of entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and exercise of vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.

The Bicol DRRM was also ordered to ensure the compliance of nearby local government units, particularly high-risk barangays, on the dissemination of advisories from the authorities regarding the management of ashfalls and other volcanic hazards.

The NDRRMC also directed the Bicol RDRRMC to preposition teams and resources to support the affected LGUs should the need arise and prepare for possible alert escalation.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard District Bicol and PCG Station Sorsogon also said they were ready to send additional deployable response groups to assist with operations.

As of press time, the PCG disclosed that up to 58 families or 216 residents are temporarily staying at the Juban Evacuation Center after the eruption.

"Our FO5 is in coordination with the LGUs concerned. FO 5 has prepositioned resources and standby funds and we are ready to provide assistance to LGUs affected," Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao also told reporters in a text message.

In a separate statement, the Philippine National Police also said it was now on full alert to respond to the ongoing effect of the eruption.

Personnel of Bulusan Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the police stations in the vicinity, are continuously monitoring the activity of the said volcano for possible evacuation, search and rescue operations of affected residents in four barangay. Personnel of Juban Municipal Police Station also coordinated with the Juban Fire Station to flush ashes on the road.

“I know that the situation may also be difficult for our police personnel because their lives can also be at risk, but they have shown genuine service by way of monitoring and responding to this unfortunate event,” PNP officer in charge, Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

“We will keep watch of the development since anything can still happen. We remind the residents to be vigilant and cooperative whenever force evacuation is implemented,” Danao said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also confirmed that the airports it manages in the Bicol Region encountered no damage from the recent ash emission and phreatic eruption.

The CAAP operates seven airports in the Bicol Region, namely: Bulan Airport, Sorsogon Airport, Daet Airport, Masbate Airport, Naga Airport, Virac Airport, and Bicol International Airport.

"We remain vigilant and alert for the volcano's next activities. As of now, our airports have been safe from the wrath of Mt. Bulusan's eruption. Operations in our airports with commercial flights have remained unhampered as well," CAAP Area V Manager Cynthia Tumanut said.

The CAAP in a statement said that flights have been prohibited to operate 10,000 feet from the surface and advised to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit as ash from the sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

CAAP has also updated its Notice to Airmen to reflect the current situation in the vicinity of Bulusan. NOTAM B1507/22 was issued announcing the Alert Level 1 announcement and the prohibited entry to the volcano's 4km permanent danger zone.

Advisories, emergency text alerts, and local announcements are being released continuously to remind the public of the preparedness and response measures.

— Franco Luna