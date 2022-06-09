^

Hundreds of Sorsogon residents return home after Bulusan eruption

June 9, 2022 | 11:13am
Hundreds of Sorsogon residents return home after Bulusan eruption
Firefighters using a hose to clean an ash-covered road in Juban town, Sorsogon province on June 6, 2022, a day after the eruption of Bulusan volcano. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.
MANILA, Philippines — Families who evacuated after the eruption of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon have returned home, the provincial government said Wednesday.

According to Sorsogon Provincial Information Office, some 104 families from Barangay Puting Sapa in Juban, Sorsogon went home after Sunday’s eruption.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Provincial Social Welfare Development Office and volunteer group distributed food packs and bottled water to evacuees. 

“Bagamat nakauwi na ang mga evacuees, patuloy pa rin silang inaabisuhan ng Provincial Health Office na magsuot ng masks upang maiwasan ang respiratory illnesses na maaaring maidulot ng abo mula sa bulkan,” the provincial government said.

(Even though the evacuees have returned home, they are advised by the Provincial Health Office to continue wearing masks to prevent respiratory illnesses that may be caused by the volcano’s ashfall.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Alert Level 1, which indicates low-level unrest, over Bulusan Volcano following a phreatic eruption that caused ashfall in Juban and Casiguran towns.

Entry into four kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and entry without vigilance into the Extended Danger Zone are not allowed. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

