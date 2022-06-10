Phivolcs warns Bulusan may erupt again as it detects increased seismic activity

Smoke rises from Bulusan volcano (C) as seen from Sorsogon City, Sorsogon province on June 6, 2022. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists warned late Thursday night that another phreatic eruption, or an explosion of ash, gas and steam, might happen at Bulusan as they recorded “an increase in seismic activity” at the volcano.

Phivolcs said it detected 45 volcanic earthquakes and two low-frequency volcanic earthquakes from 5 a.m. on Thursday until the release of its advisory at 11:20 p.m.

“Most of these were weak and shallow events, but may indicate that a phreatic eruption could possibly occur within the next few hours,” the agency said.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Bulusan, which indicates that there are “abnormal conditions” prevailing over the volcano.

Phivolcs reminded that entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited and that people within the extended two-kilometer danger zone must exercise vigilance.

It also warned people in valleys and along river or streams of sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should another eruption happen.

Prior to this bulletin, state volcanologists reported a lull in activity at Bulusan, which abruptly erupted Sunday causing ash to cover 10 villages in two towns, according to the local government of Sorsogon. — Xave Gregorio