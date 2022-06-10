^

Headlines

Phivolcs warns Bulusan may erupt again as it detects increased seismic activity

Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 8:32am
Phivolcs warns Bulusan may erupt again as it detects increased seismic activity
Smoke rises from Bulusan volcano (C) as seen from Sorsogon City, Sorsogon province on June 6, 2022. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists warned late Thursday night that another phreatic eruption, or an explosion of ash, gas and steam, might happen at Bulusan as they recorded “an increase in seismic activity” at the volcano.

Phivolcs said it detected 45 volcanic earthquakes and two low-frequency volcanic earthquakes from 5 a.m. on Thursday until the release of its advisory at 11:20 p.m.

“Most of these were weak and shallow events, but may indicate that a phreatic eruption could possibly occur within the next few hours,” the agency said.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over Bulusan, which indicates that there are “abnormal conditions” prevailing over the volcano.

Phivolcs reminded that entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited and that people within the extended two-kilometer danger zone must exercise vigilance.

It also warned people in valleys and along river or streams of sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should another eruption happen.

Prior to this bulletin, state volcanologists reported a lull in activity at Bulusan, which abruptly erupted Sunday causing ash to cover 10 villages in two towns, according to the local government of Sorsogon. — Xave Gregorio

MOUNT BULUSAN

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarita Carlos advises &lsquo;critical engagement&rsquo; with China on West Philippine Sea

Clarita Carlos advises ‘critical engagement’ with China on West Philippine Sea

18 hours ago
“Critical engagement with China would be the way to go and [president-elect] Marcos [Jr.] noted that it will still be...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

13 hours ago
In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Philippines called on China to follow through with its responsibilities “under...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace condoles with Pedrosa family

Palace condoles with Pedrosa family

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday condoled with the family of author and journalist Carmen Pedrosa, who passed away last Wedne...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Israel forge MOU on economic cooperation

Philippines, Israel forge MOU on economic cooperation

9 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and technical cooperation with Israel Economy...
Headlines
fbtw
P20 per kilo rice achievable, says outgoing DAR chief

P20 per kilo rice achievable, says outgoing DAR chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
Outgoing Agrarian Reform Secretary Bernie Cruz has maintained that the aspiration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Commuter group 'not opposed' to P1 fare hike but calls for long-term solution to oil woes

Commuter group 'not opposed' to P1 fare hike but calls for long-term solution to oil woes

By Franco Luna | 13 minutes ago
“We understand the plight of PUJ drivers. Some of them have already decided to stop plying their routes because of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reports 23% increase in dengue cases

Philippines reports 23% increase in dengue cases

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 39 minutes ago
The Department of Health recorded nearly 35,000 dengue cases and 180 dengue-related deaths from January to May this year...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines protests swarm of 100 Chinese vessels in reef

Philippines protests swarm of 100 Chinese vessels in reef

9 hours ago
The Philippines has protested the return of over 100 Chinese vessels illegally operating in the waters in and around Julian...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla needs to fix &lsquo;complicated&rsquo; problems in DOJ

Remulla needs to fix ‘complicated’ problems in DOJ

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The incoming secretary of justice got a first-hand glimpse of the complicated problems besetting the Department of Justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Sanctions await poll bets for failing to file SOCE

Sanctions await poll bets for failing to file SOCE

By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has warned both losing and winning candidates who failed to meet the June 8 deadline for the filing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with