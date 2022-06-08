CHR hopes high DOJ trust rating can â€˜propel momentumâ€™ in solving rights cases

CHR hopes high DOJ trust rating can ‘propel momentum’ in solving rights cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights welcomed the high trust rating of the Department of Justice, saying Wednesday that it hopes this "will further propel the agency's momentum in resolving human rights cases."

This comes after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra welcomed the results of an independent survey last year showing that the DOJ obtained the highest trust rating among the departments in the executive branch with 67%. Guevarra attributed the high rating of his department to its efforts in upholding the rule of law and human rights.

In a statement sent to reporters, the CHR reiterated its recognition of the efforts of the DOJ, pointing in particular to the DOJ ’s probe into the Batangas couple killed on "Bloody Sunday" raids and the criminal charges filed by DOJ against law enforcers in the Commonwealth shootout.

To recall, the DOJ has started its investigation to look into extralegal killings, enforced disappearances, and other politically-motivated violence under Administrative Order 35.

"Investigations under AO 35 together with DOJ’s continuing investigations on deaths linked to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs are welcome actions of the present administration in ensuring accountability and justice," CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia said in the statement.

"The DOJ investigations [are] among the concrete ways to demonstrate to the international community that local mechanisms are working."

At the same time, though, the commission also pointed to the more than a few formal human rights cases that remain unsolved in the twilight days of the outgoing Duterte administration.

The CHR welcomed the pronouncement of Secretary Guevarra to look into the mismatch between the death certificates and the actual causes of death of some casualties in the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

"It is deeply concerning how deaths of individuals due to police operations were allegedly covered-up and made to look like natural deaths. We are hopeful that the DOJ investigations would shed light on these alleged grave irregularities," it said.

"The Commission is committed in supporting the Philippine government’s efforts and progress in upholding the rule of law and human rights. We place great hope that the trust of the people will continue to inspire the DOJ to expediently address more human rights cases and deliver compassionate justice."