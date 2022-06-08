^

Headlines

CHR hopes high DOJ trust rating can ‘propel momentum’ in solving rights cases

Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 12:32pm
CHR hopes high DOJ trust rating can â€˜propel momentumâ€™ in solving rights cases
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights welcomed the high trust rating of the Department of Justice, saying Wednesday that it hopes this "will further propel the agency's momentum in resolving human rights cases."

This comes after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra welcomed the results of an independent survey last year showing that the DOJ obtained the highest trust rating among the departments in the executive branch with 67%. Guevarra attributed the high rating of his department to its efforts in upholding the rule of law and human rights.

In a statement sent to reporters,  the CHR reiterated its recognition of the efforts of the DOJ, pointing in particular to the DOJ ’s probe into the Batangas couple killed on "Bloody Sunday" raids and the criminal charges filed by DOJ against law enforcers in the Commonwealth shootout. 

To recall, the DOJ has started its investigation to look into extralegal killings, enforced disappearances, and other politically-motivated violence under Administrative Order 35.

"Investigations under AO 35 together with DOJ’s continuing investigations on deaths linked to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs are welcome actions of the present administration in ensuring accountability and justice," CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia said in the statement. 

 "The DOJ investigations [are] among the concrete ways to demonstrate to the international community that local mechanisms are working."

At the same time, though, the commission also pointed to the more than  a few formal human rights cases that remain unsolved in the twilight days of the outgoing Duterte administration. 

The CHR welcomed the pronouncement of Secretary Guevarra to look into the mismatch between the death certificates and the actual causes of death of some casualties in the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

"It is deeply concerning how deaths of individuals due to police operations were allegedly covered-up and made to look like natural deaths. We are hopeful that the DOJ investigations would shed light on these alleged grave irregularities," it said. 

"The Commission is committed in supporting the Philippine government’s efforts and progress in upholding the rule of law and human rights. We place great hope that the trust of the people will continue to inspire the DOJ to expediently address more human rights cases and deliver compassionate justice."

CHR

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

Fact check: Game over? DQ, Cancel COC petitions vs Marcos still pending

1 day ago
A YouTube video claimed that “game is over” with the legal challenges against president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;never coerces&rsquo; and &lsquo;never threatens&rsquo; countries

China ‘never coerces’ and ‘never threatens’ countries

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
China “never coerces” and “never threatens” countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to attend APEC summit in Thailand

Marcos Jr. to attend APEC summit in Thailand

3 hours ago
The APEC Summit is a regional economic forum established in 1989 and participated in by 21 member economies — including...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Investing heavily in infrastructure to help tourism, economy recover&rsquo;

‘Investing heavily in infrastructure to help tourism, economy recover’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Incoming tourism secretary Christina Frasco has underscored the importance of investing heavily in infrastructure to help...
Headlines
fbtw
P100 per liter of gas? DOE says that's unlikely
play

P100 per liter of gas? DOE says that's unlikely

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
The Energy department said Tuesday it does not foresee gas and diesel to hit P100 per liter this year even after local oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Consulate in Hong Kong warns against sending obscene photos, videos

Consulate in Hong Kong warns against sending obscene photos, videos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is warning Filipinos to refrain from posting indecent photos and videos on social...
Headlines
fbtw
'Asia's first' exorcism center to rise in Philippines

'Asia's first' exorcism center to rise in Philippines

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Archdiocese of Manila is building an exorcism center, which its exorcism office called the “first of its kind in...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE expects more fuel price increases in the coming weeks

DOE expects more fuel price increases in the coming weeks

1 hour ago
Consumers and motorists will likely have to brace for more rounds of fuel price increases in the coming weeks, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte says P216M spent on winning vice-presidential campaign

Sara Duterte says P216M spent on winning vice-presidential campaign

2 hours ago
Vice President-elect Sara Duterte declared that she did not receive cash donations and instead got in-kind contributions from...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB to release decision on JoyRide 'overcharging' this week

LTFRB to release decision on JoyRide 'overcharging' this week

3 hours ago
“We have submitted a report to the board on the result of the operations of our mystery riders and the board is expected...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with