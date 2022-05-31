DOH: Dengue cases rose by over 90% since end-March

An aedes aegypti mosquito that carryies the dengue virus is photographed at a laboratory of the National Center for the Control of Tropical Diseases (CENCET) in Santo Domingo on July 9, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday that dengue cases have risen by 94% since the end of March, compared to last year's level, amid the spike in cases in several portions of the country.

"The DOH reports recent increases in dengue cases observed starting the end of March 2022... For March 20 to April 30, also known as Morbidity Weeks 12 to 17, the reported 11,435 dengue cases was 94% higher than the cases reported during the same specific time period in 2021 (5,901)," the department said in a statement, citing data from its epidemiology bureau.

Within a month, from April to May, most dengue cases were reported in Zamboanga (908), Central Visayas (881) and Central Luzon (593).

Despite the rise in cases, the total number of infections in the first half of this year is still lower by 6% versus the figure in the same period in 2021, the DOH said.

From January to May 2022, dengue cases reached 25,268, down from the 27,010 in the first six months of 2022.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are taking proactive measures to prevent outbreaks and raise awareness in stemming the rise in cases as the rainy season draws closer.

"Rest assured that the DOH is closely monitoring every disease trend, and is well-prepared to respond to any healthcare aid any Juan or Juana may need," she said.

The department also reminded the public to practice the "4S" behaviors, where they should actively search and destroy breeding grounds of mosquitos; secure protection, seek early consultation, and support the fogging and spraying of hotspots.

Last week, DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the number of dengue cases is still "manageable."

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed on the same day that the local government in Zamboanga declared a dengue outbreak in the area, according to an Inquirer.net report.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes.

