^

Headlines

DOH: Dengue cases rose by over 90% since end-March

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 10:13am
DOH: Dengue cases rose by over 90% since end-March
An aedes aegypti mosquito that carryies the dengue virus is photographed at a laboratory of the National Center for the Control of Tropical Diseases (CENCET) in Santo Domingo on July 9, 2019.
AFP / Erika Santelices

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday that dengue cases have risen by 94% since the end of March, compared to last year's level, amid the spike in cases in several portions of the country. 

"The DOH reports recent increases in dengue cases observed starting the end of March 2022... For March 20 to April 30, also known as Morbidity Weeks 12 to 17, the reported 11,435 dengue cases was 94% higher than the cases reported during the same specific time period in 2021 (5,901)," the department said in a statement, citing data from its epidemiology bureau.

Within a month, from April to May, most dengue cases were reported in Zamboanga (908), Central Visayas (881) and Central Luzon (593). 

Despite the rise in cases, the total number of infections in the first half of this year is still lower by 6% versus the figure in the same period in 2021, the DOH said. 

From January to May 2022, dengue cases reached 25,268, down from the 27,010 in the first six months of 2022.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are taking proactive measures to prevent outbreaks and raise awareness in stemming the rise in cases as the rainy season draws closer. 

"Rest assured that the DOH is closely monitoring every disease trend, and is well-prepared to respond to any healthcare aid any Juan or Juana may need," she said.

The department also reminded the public to practice the "4S" behaviors, where they should actively search and destroy breeding grounds of mosquitos; secure protection, seek early consultation, and support the fogging and spraying of hotspots. 

Last week, DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the number of dengue cases is still "manageable."

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed on the same day that the local government in Zamboanga declared a dengue outbreak in the area, according to an Inquirer.net report

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes.
 

DENGUE

DEPARTMENT OF HEATH

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments has again deferred deliberations on the appointments of top officials of the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

21 hours ago
After paying a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., UK’s envoy emphasized that...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s unconventional leadership just what Philippines needed &ndash; Palace

Duterte’s unconventional leadership just what Philippines needed – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The nation needed President Duterte’s “unconventional” but “very effective” leadership style,...
Headlines
fbtw
More envoys pay courtesy call on Marcos

More envoys pay courtesy call on Marcos

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
At least four more ambassadors have paid courtesy calls on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with the ambassador of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Private hospitals say health facilities ready for monkeypox

Private hospitals say health facilities ready for monkeypox

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Private health care facilities are ready in case monkeypox enters the country, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP on protest dispersal: Professionalism at its best

PNP on protest dispersal: Professionalism at its best

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday defended the dispersal of rallyists protesting last week’s proclamation of...
Headlines
fbtw
Vote buying complaints reach 1,111 &ndash; Comelec

Vote buying complaints reach 1,111 – Comelec

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has so far received 1,111 complaints of vote buying during the May 9 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
UHC full implementation seen in 3 years

UHC full implementation seen in 3 years

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Universal Health Care Act of 2019 will be fully implemented in the next three years as the law stipulates, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas price down; diesel, kerosene up today

Gas price down; diesel, kerosene up today

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Oil companies are slashing gasoline prices but will jack up diesel and kerosene prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with