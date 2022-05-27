^

DOH says dengue cases still manageable

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 2:00pm
An aedes aegypti mosquito that carryies the dengue virus is photographed at a laboratory of the National Center for the Control of Tropical Diseases (CENCET) in Santo Domingo on July 9, 2019.
AFP / Erika Santelices

MANILA, Philippines — The number of dengue cases in the Philippines remains manageable, the Department of Health said Friday as it called on the public to seek early consultation when experiencing symptoms.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 22,277 dengue cases were recorded from January 1 to April 30, 2022. The figure was 15% lower than the number of cases reported in the same period last year.

“The cases are manageable… We are continuously monitoring the cases,” she told state broadcaster People’s Television.

Most of the dengue cases were reported in Central Visayas (2,905), Central Luzon (2,858), Metro Manila (2,339).

The DOH also logged 126 dengue-related deaths nationwide.

The agency renewed its call to the public to search and destroy breeding places of the mosquito that causes dengue, and to seek early consultation.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash.

“If you cannot go to immediate health facilities, you can do teleconsult,” Cabotaje said.

The health official added that the department ordered health facilities to prepare for an increase in dengue admissions.

