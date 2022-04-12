DOH: Rise in dengue cases seen in 4 regions

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Tuesday it has seen an increase in the number of dengue cases in parts of Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao region.

However, the number of weekly reported cases this year was “still significantly lower” than the figure recorded in 2021, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

Last week, Zamboanga City declared a dengue outbreak after the number of cases exceeded the epidemic threshold.

Vergeire stressed that not all of the aforementioned regions have seen a rise in dengue cases. “There are specific provinces in each of these regions that reported an increase in cases.”

According to the health official, the majority of the cases are individuals below 18 years old.

In response to rising dengue infections, the DOH activated dengue fast lanes in hospitals, and provided the logistical needs of local and regional governments.

The agency also called on the public to be vigilant, and ensure clean and dry surroundings as it noted that frequent rains likely caused the rise in cases.

“Kailangan na masusing linisin ang mga backyard natin, tahanan, public spaces para mawala ‘yung pinagbabahayan ng Aedes aegypti o ‘yung lamok na nagko-cause ng dengue,” Vergeire said.

(We need to thoroughly clean our backyards, homes, and public spaces to get rid of Aedes egypti, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.)