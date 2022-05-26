Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

This February 2016 photo shows former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) and President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incoming president has chosen his close friend Lagdameo to become Special Assistant to the President.

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special aide.

In a streamed press conference on Thursday, a day after his proclamation, Marcos said he picked former Rep. Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) as the Special Assistant to the President.

“It’s a very sensitive and very important in a sense that we have worked, known each other since he was a child, since he was young. He knows me very well,” he added.

In his Carmen, Davao del Norte sortie on March 30, Marcos had referred to Lagdameo as someone he has worked on with on “many projects.”

Under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go took this post. And even if Go has already became a lawmaker, he was still usually seen beside Duterte in events.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.