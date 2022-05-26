^

Headlines

Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 11:39am
Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant
This February 2016 photo shows former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) and President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incoming president has chosen his close friend Lagdameo to become Special Assistant to the President.
Anton Lagdameo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special aide.

In a streamed press conference on Thursday, a day after his proclamation, Marcos said he picked former Rep. Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) as the Special Assistant to the President.

“It’s a very sensitive and very important in a sense that we have worked, known each other since he was a child, since he was young. He knows me very well,” he added.

In his Carmen, Davao del Norte sortie on March 30, Marcos had referred to Lagdameo as someone he has worked on with on “many projects.”

Under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go took this post. And even if Go has already became a lawmaker, he was still usually seen beside Duterte in events.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

BONGBONG MARCOS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 26, 2022 - 11:07am

Follow this thread for appointments made by presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

— Main photo: AFP/Ron Lopez

May 26, 2022 - 11:07am

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he picked former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) — a known close friend of his — to serve as Special Assistant to the President.

For the post of solicitor general, Marcos says he has yet to finalize his pick. — Kristine Joy Patag 

May 26, 2022 - 10:44am

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces more nominations to complete his Cabinet:

  • DPWH: Manny Bonoan
  • BSP: Felipe Medalla
  • DTI: Fred Pascual
May 26, 2022 - 10:34am

Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno for the position of finance secretary.

He has already agreed, Marcos adds. — Kristine Joy Patag

May 25, 2022 - 10:12am

Lawyer Rose Beatrix "Trixie" Cruz-Angeles has accepted the nomination as press secretary of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., presumptive president.

Cruz-Angeles will become head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” Cruz-Angeles says.

May 23, 2022 - 3:38pm

Bongbong Marcos, presumptive president-elect, says he tapped an “old friend,” former Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to return to NEDA, saying they have the same thinking in policies.

It’s still unclear whether Balisacan has accepted the offer. — Kristine Joy Patag

