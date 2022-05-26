Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant
MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special aide.
In a streamed press conference on Thursday, a day after his proclamation, Marcos said he picked former Rep. Lagdameo (Davao de Oro) as the Special Assistant to the President.
“It’s a very sensitive and very important in a sense that we have worked, known each other since he was a child, since he was young. He knows me very well,” he added.
In his Carmen, Davao del Norte sortie on March 30, Marcos had referred to Lagdameo as someone he has worked on with on “many projects.”
Under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go took this post. And even if Go has already became a lawmaker, he was still usually seen beside Duterte in events.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Follow this thread for appointments made by presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
— Main photo: AFP/Ron Lopez
For the post of solicitor general, Marcos says he has yet to finalize his pick. — Kristine Joy Patag
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces more nominations to complete his Cabinet:
- DPWH: Manny Bonoan
- BSP: Felipe Medalla
- DTI: Fred Pascual
Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno for the position of finance secretary.
He has already agreed, Marcos adds. — Kristine Joy Patag
Lawyer Rose Beatrix "Trixie" Cruz-Angeles has accepted the nomination as press secretary of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., presumptive president.
Cruz-Angeles will become head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.
“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” Cruz-Angeles says.
Bongbong Marcos, presumptive president-elect, says he tapped an “old friend,” former Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to return to NEDA, saying they have the same thinking in policies.
It’s still unclear whether Balisacan has accepted the offer. — Kristine Joy Patag
