Comelec: Additional honoraria for election officers may be out by Friday

Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 3:54pm
Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body has prepared “more or less” P20 million for the distribution of additional honoraria to teachers, support staff, and technicians who had to stay for several more hours in polling precincts on election day, after altogether over 2,000 vote counting machines and SD cards encountered issues.
MANILA, Philippines — Teachers and support staff, who rendered extra hours of service on election day after vote counting machines and SD cards encountered issues in their assigned precincts, may be receiving their additional honoraria soon. 

The Commission on Elections in a press briefing on Wednesday said teachers affected might get paid an additional honorarium of P2,000 by Friday this week since it has already been approved by authorities. 

However, the poll body is hoping the Department of Education would understand that they could not provide teachers with the amount they initially asked for.

"Nag-request sa amin na baka pwedeng P3,000 pero pasensya na po talaga sa ating mga guro, sa ating mga support staff, sa atin pong mga technician dun sa mga nasira at nagka-problema yung machine, SD Cards. Talagang hanggang P2,000 lang po ang kayang maipagkaloob sa inyo sapagkat, alam niyo naman po, wala kaming additional na pondo," Comelec Commissioner Garcia said.

(The department requested that they be given P3,000, but we would like to seek understanding from our teachers, support staff, and technicians who were manning precincts that encountered machines and SD cards with issues. We can only really afford to give you P2,000 because, as you know, we don’t have additional funds.)

The poll body said it can only grant overtime pay to Comelec employees.

Over 2,000 machines and SD cards encountered issues on election day, prompting some precincts to extend hours to accommodate voters who waited for the machines and/or SD cards to either get fixed or replaced. 

READ: Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing 

Garcia said the poll body has prepared “more or less” P20 million for the distribution of additional honoraria. — Kaycee Valmonte

