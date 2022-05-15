^

Headlines

Comelec: Additional honoraria for teachers will depend on funds, accounting rules

Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 4:15pm
Comelec: Additional honoraria for teachers will depend on funds, accounting rules
Citizens of Potrero, Malabon cast their votes at Potrero Elementary School on May 9, Wednesday.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — While the Commission on Elections had already promised to distribute additional pay for teachers who served more hours on election day, the poll body said the final amount will still depend on how much money it still has.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has requested an additional pay worth P3,000 to teachers who had to stay at polling precincts for longer hours after vote counting machines and SD Card problems stalled lines and extended voting hours on Monday last week.

“Then again, the amount will be subject to the availability of funds and of course, in accordance with accounting and auditing rules. May sinusunod kaming rules when it comes to that (We follow certain rules on this),” Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a press briefing on Sunday.

Nearly 1,900 vote counting machines already had problems on Monday morning, causing a delay in voting in some areas.

Some voters were still in line to cast their ballots hours past 7 p.m., when polling precincts were supposed to close shop. In some places, voters had to wait 24 hours just to cast their votes.

READ: Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing

The poll body said it has a copy of the number of teachers and support staff who spent more hours at polling precincts, saying everyone is “accounted” for.

In a statement dated May 14, DepEd added that it plans to “constantly” coordinate with the poll body on the release of the honoraria and other allowances for teachers on or before May 24. 

“We will also honor the five days service credit for those who served as members of the electoral boards and DepEd Supervisor Official, and their respective support staff,” DepEd said. 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO
play

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

1 day ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden hails new era with ASEAN

Biden hails new era with ASEAN

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said on Friday a first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 2 days ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
At least 3 vying for Senate president

At least 3 vying for Senate president

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
At least three senators will be slugging it out for the post of Senate president, who should be elected before the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Spox says Sara Duterte 'qualified to lead DepEd'

Spox says Sara Duterte 'qualified to lead DepEd'

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio is qualified to lead the country's education department, her spokesperson said Friday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 minutes ago
"The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

1 hour ago
The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections had received some 400 complaints of vote-buying with “supporting evidence,” an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday lauded the orderly and peaceful conduct of the national and local elections last Monday and vowed the...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said yesterday the Department of Communications and Information Technology has identified certain...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with