Comelec: Additional honoraria for teachers will depend on funds, accounting rules

Citizens of Potrero, Malabon cast their votes at Potrero Elementary School on May 9, Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — While the Commission on Elections had already promised to distribute additional pay for teachers who served more hours on election day, the poll body said the final amount will still depend on how much money it still has.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has requested an additional pay worth P3,000 to teachers who had to stay at polling precincts for longer hours after vote counting machines and SD Card problems stalled lines and extended voting hours on Monday last week.

“Then again, the amount will be subject to the availability of funds and of course, in accordance with accounting and auditing rules. May sinusunod kaming rules when it comes to that (We follow certain rules on this),” Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a press briefing on Sunday.

Nearly 1,900 vote counting machines already had problems on Monday morning, causing a delay in voting in some areas.

Some voters were still in line to cast their ballots hours past 7 p.m., when polling precincts were supposed to close shop. In some places, voters had to wait 24 hours just to cast their votes.

The poll body said it has a copy of the number of teachers and support staff who spent more hours at polling precincts, saying everyone is “accounted” for.

In a statement dated May 14, DepEd added that it plans to “constantly” coordinate with the poll body on the release of the honoraria and other allowances for teachers on or before May 24.

“We will also honor the five days service credit for those who served as members of the electoral boards and DepEd Supervisor Official, and their respective support staff,” DepEd said.