^

Headlines

Teachers’ poll honoraria may be out by May 24

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
May 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Teachersâ poll honoraria may be out by May 24
Citizens of Potrero, Malabon cast their votes at Potrero Elementary School on May 9, Wednesday.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones expressed her “wholehearted gratitude” to the hundreds of thousands of public school teachers and Department of Education (DepEd) non-teaching personnel who rendered poll duty in the just concluded May 9 elections.

Briones assured the teachers that DepEd is now coordinating with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the release of their election duty honoraria by May 24, a deadline which the poll body set.

“The nation has once again witnessed the bravery and dedication of our legion of educators who greatly contributed to this year’s safe and orderly conduct of elections. We are eager to return the favor to our teachers by constantly coordinating with the Commission on Elections on the release of their poll honoraria and other allowances on or before May 24, 2022, as provided for by Comelec Resolution No. 10727,” DepEd said.

“We will also honor the five days service credit for those who served in the elections,” it added.

The DepEd said that the Election Task Force, headed by Undersecretary Alain Pascua, with Director Marc Bragado as operations head, has proposed to Comelec an additional pay of P3,000 across the board for the extra hours rendered by some teachers due to vote counting machine (VCM) and SD card issues.

DepEd stressed that Comelec is responsible for the processing and releasing of election-related honoraria.

“Nonetheless, DepEd is proactively finding ways to further compensate our teachers for their services during elections guided by the policies of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Commission on Audit (COA), and with the help of Congress,” DepEd said.

Comelec readying additional honoraria

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body is allocating around P16 million to P20 million for the granting of additional honoraria to teachers affected by technical glitches.

“We’re trying to find out how many were involved in the precincts, electoral boards, technicians and support staff,” Garcia said in Filipino.

Acting Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco, however, said how much the teachers will receive still depends on the availability of funds and regulations.

Laudiangco said the commission received from Briones a letter requesting an additional P3,000 honoraria for teachers who served beyond their duty hours due to technical glitches.

“Per their letter yes, it is a P3,000 additional honoraria, but then again the amount will be subject to the availability of funds and, of course, in accordance with accounting and auditing rules. Because there are rules that we follow when it comes to that,” Laudiangco said in a press briefing yesterday.

“Again, this is not overtime pay, as overtime pay is not allowed, and this is also not across the board, not for all electoral boards, only for those affected by VCM issues and had encountered a delay on account of that,” he added.

Laudiangco said the Comelec has identified and counted the number of teachers who will receive additional honoraria. Incidence of technical glitches, he said, is only isolated and accounts for only 0.8 percent of the total 106,174 electoral boards nationwide.

In the 2019 elections, Laudiangco said, the commission granted P2,000 additional honoraria to teachers assigned in areas where technical glitches occurred.

“I believe the figure then was P2,000, if I’m not mistaken. That’s 2019. There’s no decision yet as to the 2022 elections,” he said.

The Comelec en banc, he said, is just awaiting the assessment from the Finance Services before making the decision on DepEd’s request for additional honoraria. – Mayen Jaymalin

DEPED

TEACHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to the encoding error....
Headlines
fbtw
Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday said it might proclaim senators and party-lists by Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

9 hours ago
The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
"The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting &mdash; consulate

No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting — consulate

12 hours ago
Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post said the consulate did not receive reports of a Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 55 minutes ago
Expect unity to be the theme of the incoming 19th Congress, which is likely to be headed in the House of Representatives by...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

By Helen Flores | 55 minutes ago
President Duterte yesterday reminded the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to “always remain true to...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

DBM issues P1.1 billion for COVID-19 ward workers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Budget and Management has issued roughly P1.1 billion in funds for the release of sickness and death benefits...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine power situation uncertain &ndash; lawmaker

Philippine power situation uncertain – lawmaker

By Paolo Romero | 55 minutes ago
The country’s power situation faces uncertainty with the plan of businessman Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. to sell his controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines bucks Russia&rsquo;s global isolation, backs China as mediator

Philippines bucks Russia’s global isolation, backs China as mediator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 55 minutes ago
The Philippines believes that the global isolation of Russia will serve only to dilute the three major resolutions that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with