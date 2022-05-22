^

Headlines

Marcos chief of staff and spokesman nominated as executive secretary

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2022 | 11:42am
Marcos chief of staff and spokesman nominated as executive secretary
In this 2017 file photo, Marcos spokesperson Victor Rodriguez speaks to the media.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran law practitioner Victor Rodriguez, the long-time chief of staff and spokesperson of incoming President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. was nominated for the position of executive secretary for the next administration.

Rodriguez’ nomination was officially announced by the incoming president as the former formally relinquished his post as spokesperson of Marcos to prepare for his new assignment.

The 48-year old lawyer, who was seen by many as fiercely loyal and among those very few who stood by Marcos in his challenging times, said he has accepted the challenge and new task given to him.

"Who can say no to President-elect Bongbong Marcos? It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known," Rodriguez stressed.

Rodriguez is also the managing lawyer of Rodriguez & Partners Law Firm, president of QC Trial Lawyers League, and a noted alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas and once served as Treasurer of its Law Alumni Foundation (USTLAFI)

With his leadership, Rodriguez was also credited for the very successful and smooth conduct of Marcos’ campaign for the presidency.

"I thanked President-elect Bongbong Marcos for the trust and confidence. Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency," Rodriguez stated.

Not much of his personal activities are known as he prefers to lead a very private life and is seldom seen on the social scene attending events or functions.

Rodriguez also served as Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines,

Apart from finishing law at UST, Rodriguez also has Executive Education at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Negotiation and Influence Program.

BONGBONG MARCOS

VIC RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

20 hours ago
On the UP Political Science department's website, one could see that retired Prof. Clarita Carlos, who was a panelist at the...
Headlines
fbtw
BBM goes to market in Melbourne

BBM goes to market in Melbourne

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Diktador or kargador? While on vacation in Australia, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was seen doing something...
Headlines
fbtw
SC petitions vs BBM premature, says lawyer

SC petitions vs BBM premature, says lawyer

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
The petitions before the Supreme Court seeking to prevent presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Devanadera fit to be next energy secretary &ndash; Imee

Devanadera fit to be next energy secretary – Imee

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Agnes Devanadera is fit to be the next secretary of the Department of Energy, according...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nothing unlawful with early VP oathtaking&rsquo;

‘Nothing unlawful with early VP oathtaking’

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
There is nothing unlawful with the plan of presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio to take her oath of office on June...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Damage unlikely after Magnitude 6.1 Batangas quake

Damage unlikely after Magnitude 6.1 Batangas quake

3 hours ago
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Calatagan in Batangas at around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices seen going down by P2; gasoline up by P4

Diesel prices seen going down by P2; gasoline up by P4

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Prices of diesel will continue to go down for the second successive week but gasoline prices are set for a sharp rise this...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I served entire nation irrespective of each tribal division&rsquo;

‘I served entire nation irrespective of each tribal division’

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
More than a month before he steps down from office, President Duterte claimed that he served the entire nation “irrespective...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR wage hike takes effect on June 4

NCR wage hike takes effect on June 4

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The new minimum wage rates in the National Capital Region and Western Visayas (Region 6) shall take effect early next month,...
Headlines
fbtw
Incoming PDP-Laban legislators back Romualdez&rsquo; speakership

Incoming PDP-Laban legislators back Romualdez’ speakership

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, who is poised to take the House speakership in the 19th Congress, is now assured...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with