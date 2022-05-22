Marcos chief of staff and spokesman nominated as executive secretary

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran law practitioner Victor Rodriguez, the long-time chief of staff and spokesperson of incoming President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. was nominated for the position of executive secretary for the next administration.

Rodriguez’ nomination was officially announced by the incoming president as the former formally relinquished his post as spokesperson of Marcos to prepare for his new assignment.

The 48-year old lawyer, who was seen by many as fiercely loyal and among those very few who stood by Marcos in his challenging times, said he has accepted the challenge and new task given to him.

"Who can say no to President-elect Bongbong Marcos? It is an honor working with him, whom I have known for a very long time and I believe will serve the country efficiently and with unquestioned devotion. It is very flattering to work alongside the best person I’ve known," Rodriguez stressed.

Rodriguez is also the managing lawyer of Rodriguez & Partners Law Firm, president of QC Trial Lawyers League, and a noted alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas and once served as Treasurer of its Law Alumni Foundation (USTLAFI)

With his leadership, Rodriguez was also credited for the very successful and smooth conduct of Marcos’ campaign for the presidency.

"I thanked President-elect Bongbong Marcos for the trust and confidence. Rest assured that our team will work doubly hard for the success of his six-year presidency," Rodriguez stated.

Not much of his personal activities are known as he prefers to lead a very private life and is seldom seen on the social scene attending events or functions.

Rodriguez also served as Deputy General Counsel of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines,

Apart from finishing law at UST, Rodriguez also has Executive Education at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Negotiation and Influence Program.