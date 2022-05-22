Damage unlikely after Magnitude 6.1 Batangas quake

^

Philstar.com
May 22, 2022 | 9:42am
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Calatagan in Batangas at around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Calatagan in Batangas at around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday morning but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage to infrastructure is unlikely.

Phivolcs, in its 7:20 a.m. advisory, said it expects reports of aftershocks. 

“Ang sanhi ng paglindol ay pagsuksok ng West Philippine Sea sa ilalim ng Luzon along the Manila trench kaya malalim ‘yung lindol. At dahil malalim, kahit malakas, hindi naman expected na magkaroon ng damage at wala ring tsunami ang madudulot nito,” Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum Jr. told ABS-CBN’s "TeleRadyo Balita" on Sunday morning. 

(The cause of the quake was plates going through the West Philippine Sea under Luzon along the Manila trench so the quake was deep. And because it is deep, even if it was strong, it is not expected to cause damage and it will not cause a tsunami.)

The tectonic earthquake was said to have a depth of focus of 122 kilometers, which was felt in other areas such as: 

  • Quezon City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Tagaytay City, Mendez, Amadeo, and Alfonso in Cavite; and Obando in Bulacan (Intensity III)
  • Abucay in Bataan; Gapan City in Nueva Ecija; Castillejos, Zambales; Mandaluyong City; Manila City; Makati City; and Tanay in Rizal (Intensity II)

Reported instrumental intensities in other areas were also noted: 

  • Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro (Intensity IV)
  • Plaridel, San Ildefonso, and Malolos City in Bulacan; Guagua in Pampanga; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Batangas City; Olongapo City in Zambales; and Gumaca in Quezon (Intensity III)
  • Talisay in Batangas; Mauban and Dolores in Quezon; Roxes and San Jose in Occidental Mindoro; Muntinlupa City; Pandi and Marilao in Bulacan; Mulanay in Quezon; Las Piñas City; Marikina City; Malabon City; and Cabanatuan City (Intensity II)
  • Los Baños in Laguna; Iba, Zambales; Pasig City; Quezon City; Tayabas, Polillo, Lopez, San Francisco, and Lucban in Quezon; and Baler in Aurora (Intensity I)

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOÂ­LOGY (PHIVOLCS)
