Monkeypox not yet detected in Philippines — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 5:34pm
Monkeypox not yet detected in Philippines â DOH
A conductor checks the temperature and Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination cards of passengers boarding a bus at a station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 18, 2022, as the Philippine government banned unvaccinated people from using public transport amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday that monkeypox has not been detected in the Philippines after cases of the contagious disease were found in Europe and North America.

“To date, monkeypox has not been detected within the Philippines or at its borders,” the DOH said in a public health advisory.

The agency said it is intensifying screening at the country’s borders and ensuring that surveillance systems are actively monitoring the situation.

Several dozen suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases have been detected since the beginning of May in Europe and North America, sparking concern that the disease endemic in rainforest areas of Central and West Africa is spreading.

What is monkeypox?

The World Health Organization said that the clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, although the former is less contagious and causes less severe illness.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications and usually last from two to three weeks. The case fatality ratio of the disease has been around 3 to 6% in recent times, the WHO said.

The virus that causes monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact (wounds, body fluids, respiratory droplets) with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials such as bedding.

What should the public do?

The DOH urged the public to continue practicing minimum public health standards to prevent the transmission of monkeypox.

“Wear your best-fitted mask, ensure good airflow, keep hands clean, and keep physical distance. These also protect us against COVID-19,” it said.

 

