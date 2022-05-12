PPCRV reports â€˜100% matchâ€™ in 16,820 election returns encoded so far

^

PPCRV reports ‘100% match’ in 16,820 election returns encoded so far

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 7:40pm
PPCRV reports '100% match' in 16,820 election returns encoded so far
Volunteers continue encoding election returns at the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) command center inside the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on May 11, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — An election watchdog doing an unofficial parallel count of the votes from the elections held Monday, said it so far yielded a 100% match between the electronic election returns (ERs) and the first batch of physical ERs it has encoded.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) reported that it has received 24,640 ERs as of Thursday morning. Out of the total, the PPCRV has encoded 16,820 ERs.

"These ERs have been matched or validated with the electronic transmission and the first batch of election return validation yields a 100% match," PPCRV spokesman Van de la Cruz said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers encode the ERs manually at the Quadricentennial Pavillion at the University of Santo Tomas. The PPCRV expects to receive and encode over 100,000 ERs. 

The PPCRV receives the fourth copy of the pre-transmission physical election returns printed by vote-counting machines. 

De La Cruz said most of the ERs came from the National Capital Region, as well as other Luzon provinces such as Pangasinan, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Sorsogon, and the province of Rizal. 

The PPCRV also received ERs from Misamis Oriental in Mindanao. De La Cruz said they have yet to process ERs from Visayas.

