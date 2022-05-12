PNP vows to protect those going to rallies contesting the elections

Protesters surround the front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila on May 10, 2022 as they denounce what they claim to be fraudulent elections that led to the runaway victory of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has committed to protect civilians attending rallies to contest the results of the 2022 polls, an official said on Thursday.

Citizens displeased with the turnout of the 2022 elections, held three days ago, are taking to the streets to express their discontent.

One rally, held a day after the elections at the poll body's headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, was attended by hundreds of protesters, including university students, who alleged electoral fraud and refused to accept Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s lead based on the poll body's transaparency server.

"Our OIC (officer-in-charge) Vicente Danao has given instructions to those watching over the protests to exercise maximum restraint and tolerance," Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in Filipino during an interview with Laging Handa, adding that they respect the right of the people to air out their thoughts.

She said although the PNP believes that the election results "should be respected", they believe it is the right of the public to conduct protests.

"On the part of the PNP, we will ensure security for the protection of the rally-goers and help in managing traffic," Fajardo said.

Groups, including Anakbayan and the Kabataan Partylist, announced they are holding what they call a Black Friday Protest at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, where the Commission on Elections is conducting their national canvassing, on May 13, Friday.

The protest rejects a likely administration under Marcos, Jr., and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is also leading in the vice-presidential race.

Election returns reflected on the Comelec's transparency server show that Marcos has maintained a wide lead with 31.10 million votes, versus his archrival Vice President Leni Robredo who currently has 14.82 million votes.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio is topping the vice presidential derby with 31.56 million votes compared to the second placer Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who was 9.23 million votes.

