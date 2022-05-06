If reelected, Gordon to go after Duterte, Pharmally

Gordon, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, said the President does not want him to win in the May 9 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — If reelected, Sen. Richard Gordon vowed to go after President Duterte and the people of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, involved in the controversial multibillion-peso deal with the government to supply anti-COVID-19 equipment.

Gordon, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, said the President does not want him to win in the May 9 elections.

“That’s why President Duterte doesn’t want me to win. If I win, I can go after him again in terms of justice for people in Pharmally,” said Gordon over CNN Philippines.

As chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, Gordon led a number of investigations on the government’s deal with Pharmally for the procurement of COVID-related supplies.

“We were able to prosecute the fraternity brothers of the President. They are now languishing in jail for life imprisonment…Now, another friend of the President, Mr. (Vitaliano) Aguirre is being pointed out as the one who tried to suborn, the subornation of the witness. So what will I do? I will try to see and make sure that all the laws are enforced,” Gordon added.

If reelected, Gordon vowed he would push for measures to address the country’s problems, including education.

“There are many things that we should put our mind to and you need experience, vision, good values and integrity. So that we can get it done,” he added.

“People don’t even get their license plates, thousands and millions of motorcycles and they’re using old plates. They’re using ramshackle plates and the government is not able to give them anything. People are going hungry. Young people are stunted. So we have to come up with the laws that will make sure that young people will eat,” he added.

“I don’t think we’re going to get it because the elections…is all like the circus was in town. Except for the rallies where people go on their own and listen, I don’t think they’re incapable to listen well because there’s just too many people out there,” he added.

“But nonetheless, the absence of debates, the absence of discourse…You shouldn’t be asking our senatorial frontrunners what are they going to do.”