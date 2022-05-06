^

Headlines

If reelected, Gordon to go after Duterte, Pharmally

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2022 | 12:00am
If reelected, Gordon to go after Duterte, Pharmally
Gordon, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, said the President does not want him to win in the May 9 elections.
Geremy Pintolo, File

MANILA, Philippines — If reelected, Sen. Richard Gordon vowed to go after President Duterte and the people of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, involved in the controversial multibillion-peso deal with the government to supply anti-COVID-19 equipment.

Gordon, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, said the President does not want him to win in the May 9 elections.

“That’s why President Duterte doesn’t want me to win. If I win, I can go after him again in terms of justice for people in Pharmally,” said Gordon over CNN Philippines.

As chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, Gordon led a number of investigations on the government’s deal with Pharmally for the procurement of COVID-related supplies.

“We were able to prosecute the fraternity brothers of the President. They are now languishing in jail for life imprisonment…Now, another friend of the President, Mr. (Vitaliano) Aguirre is being pointed out as the one who tried to suborn, the subornation of the witness. So what will I do? I will try to see and make sure that all the laws are enforced,” Gordon added.

If reelected, Gordon vowed he would push for measures to address the country’s problems, including education.

“There are many things that we should put our mind to and you need experience, vision, good values and integrity. So that we can get it done,” he added.

“People don’t even get their license plates, thousands and millions of motorcycles and they’re using old plates. They’re using ramshackle plates and the government is not able to give them anything. People are going hungry. Young people are stunted. So we have to come up with the laws that will make sure that young people will eat,” he added.

“I don’t think we’re going to get it because the elections…is all like the circus was in town. Except for the rallies where people go on their own and listen, I don’t think they’re incapable to listen well because there’s just too many people out there,” he added.

“But nonetheless, the absence of debates, the absence of discourse…You shouldn’t be asking our senatorial frontrunners what are they going to do.”

RICHARD GORDON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay&rsquo;s health

Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay’s health

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Former deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Mocha Uson has asked the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks

PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has named Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) the dominant majority...
Headlines
fbtw
May 9 declared as special non-working holiday

May 9 declared as special non-working holiday

7 hours ago
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Proclamation 1357, which stated the need to declare May 9 as a special non-working...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos urged to reject media suppression two years after ABS-CBN shutdown

Filipinos urged to reject media suppression two years after ABS-CBN shutdown

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN ceased the operations of its television and radio channels by the order of the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Gordon: Pharmally execs 'have no one but themselves to blame' for detention

Gordon: Pharmally execs 'have no one but themselves to blame' for detention

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Detained Pharmally Pharmaceutical executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani "only have themselves to blame" after failing to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Vicente Danao designated OIC of PNP

Vicente Danao designated OIC of PNP

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao takes over the helm of the Philippine National Police as officer-in-charge after his appointment by...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping to hold final rally in Cavite

Ping to hold final rally in Cavite

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III will hold their...
Headlines
fbtw
Beware of fake news, check track record &ndash; Robredo

Beware of fake news, check track record – Robredo

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Less than a week before the elections, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo urged voters not to fall for...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno confident of pulling surprise

Isko Moreno confident of pulling surprise

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is confident he would be able to “pull a surprise” in the presidential elections on May...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo still leads Senate bets in OCTA survey

Tulfo still leads Senate bets in OCTA survey

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo remained the most preferred candidate for senator in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with