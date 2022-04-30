^

Headlines

DepEd: Teachers exempted from physical reporting from May 2 to 13

Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 11:51am
DepEd: Teachers exempted from physical reporting from May 2 to 13
In this May 2019 photo, teachers of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City conduct testing and sealing upon the arrival of Vote Counting Machine at their school
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that teachers are no longer required to physically report for work during the first few weeks of May as the elections draw closer.

In a statement shared with reporters on Friday evening, DepEd said teachers do not need to go on-site for work from May 2 to 13, explaining that majority of them or over 640,000 will be serving in this year's national and local polls. 

"Teachers and schools are making preparations for elections activities and as polling places before election day. There will also be immediate post-election activities in the schools and by the teachers who will serve in the elections," DepEd said.

RELATED: 'Maximum protection' sought for teachers serving in the 2022 polls

Meanwhile, those who are not serving in the polls must continue school-based work such as accomplishing forms, preparing instructional materials and learning plans, and evaluating outputs during the period, DepEd added.

Earlier this month, teachers group Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines slammed the DepEd's earlier order requiring teachers to continue reporting on-site from May 2 to 13, despite those days being marked as non-school days due to the elections. 

Teachers form part of the Electoral Boards (EBs) who render election-related services. Members of the EB will receive honoraria, travel allowances, communication allowances, anti-COVID-19 allowances and service credits for their services from the government. 

Teachers groups, including ACT Philippines, have been calling on the government to lift the 20% tax on their honoraria and allowances for poll-based work. The finance department has said, however, that exempting them from paying taxes is unfair and will complicate the government's tax system.

The income tax exemption from teacher poll workers requires new legislation which is unlikely to be passed in the 18th Congress, as lawmakers seeking re-election are focused on their campaigns. — Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Ateneo de Manila University leads 15 Philippine universities that made it to the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ra...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

19 hours ago
“I will support the daughter but I cannot support her partner. You can be there, but when it comes to the polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan confers top decoration on Villar

Japan confers top decoration on Villar

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Japanese government has conferred upon former Senate president and House speaker Manny Villar its oldest national decoration...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno weighs in on &lsquo;reds vs yellow-pinks&rsquo;

Moreno weighs in on ‘reds vs yellow-pinks’

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has weighed in on the feud between the so-called “reds” and...
Headlines
fbtw

Cavite, Laguna govs guarantee victory for BBM

13 hours ago
The governors of Cavite and Laguna have vowed to give presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a landslide victory in their respective vote-rich provinces in the May 9 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Locate, inoculate unvaxxed seniors &ndash; Eleazar

Locate, inoculate unvaxxed seniors – Eleazar

13 hours ago
The national government should locate and inoculate the remaining 1.8 million unvaccinated senior citizens and ramp up the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate probes must yield results&rsquo;

‘Senate probes must yield results’

13 hours ago
UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque said senators should see to it that issues referred to them for investigation and...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 surge possible if immunity of 50% jabbed wanes

COVID-19 surge possible if immunity of 50% jabbed wanes

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
If the immunity of half of the vaccinated population wanes, more Filipinos may end up with severe and critical cases of COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change creating new virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change creating new virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

By Daniel Lawler | 17 hours ago
Climate change will drive animals towards cooler areas where their first encounters with other species will vastly increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Former EDSA bus carousel drivers hit slow payout for service contracting

Former EDSA bus carousel drivers hit slow payout for service contracting

18 hours ago
The buses along the EDSA Bus Carousel are part of the Transportation Department's service contracting program, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with