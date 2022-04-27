^

Headlines

DepEd: Over 37,000 public schools ready for 2022 Elections

Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 10:39am
DepEd: Over 37,000 public schools ready for 2022 Elections
In this May 2019 photo, teachers of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City conduct testing and sealing upon the arrival of Vote Counting Machine at their school
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — More than 37,000 public schools are ready to serve as polling centers for the national and local elections this 2022, according to an official from the Department of Education (DepEd).

"All of these [schools] are ready and they are also prepared for testing and sealing [of the vote counting machines] from May 2 to 7," DepEd Director of Public Affairs Services Marcelo Bragado said in an interview over Unang Balita on Wednesday. 

He added that their teachers assigned to serve as the board of election inspectors (BEI) are ready to serve in this year's elections, as they have already attended the necessary training.

Bragado said that their classrooms are equipped with disinfection areas as well as a help desk to assist voters.

Under the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10460, the Electoral Boards (EBs)— also known as BEIs—  are normally made up of public school teachers who are willing and able to provide election-related services.

EB members receive honoraria, travel allowances, communication allowances, anti-COVID-19 allowances and service credits.

Last month, teachers group Alliance for Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines decried the 20% income tax levied on the honoraria and travel allowances for teachers who will serve during the polls, claiming that the government has refused to renumerate them with fair pay.

In the past, the tax raise was just 5%, which the group has already been protesting.

A Senate hearing on the tax raise was held last week, where the Department of Finance remained firm on taxing teacher-poll workers' extra pay since doing otherwise is unfair and complicates the state's tax system. 

Allowances to be given in cash

In a separate statement on Wednesday, ACT welcomed the Comelec's decision allowing teacher-poll workers to receive their compensation in cash. Before, they received their allowances through cash cards which did not allow teachers to withdraw amounts below P100. 

“This is an important development towards uplifting the conditions of teachers rendering election service, and should be coupled with a timely and properly scheduled release of their hard-earned pay," ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said in an emailed statement. 

The national and local elections are set to take place on May 9. — Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

POLLS

TEACHERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan faction composed of President Duterte’s allies and the UniTeam of presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday ordered an investigation on the administration of second COVID boosters to individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Seven more Filipinos in Shanghai have tested positive for COVID, bringing to 17 the total number of cases, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
83% approve of Duterte&rsquo;s COVID-19 response &ndash; OCTA

83% approve of Duterte’s COVID-19 response – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Eight in every 10 Filipinos approve of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, results of an OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

By Kristine Joy Patag | 47 minutes ago
Marcos has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.
Headlines
fbtw
'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

49 minutes ago
“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson visits Abra hotspot

Lacson visits Abra hotspot

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III vowed yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno remains confident of upset win

Moreno remains confident of upset win

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno remains confident that he can pull a come-from-behind victory in the May 9 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
MILF backs &lsquo;RoSa&rsquo; tandem

MILF backs ‘RoSa’ tandem

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has committed to support the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with