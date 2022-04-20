Consulate in New York temporarily closes after staff get exposed to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate in New York said consular services will temporarily be unavailable beginning Wednesday, April 20, after its staff got exposed to COVID-19 multiple times.

The consulate’s operations will resume Monday next week, April 25. It plans to reach out to those who have appointments scheduled for Wednesday to Friday regarding their rescheduled appointment dates.

“The Consulate will, however, accommodate Filipinos in distress and other emergency cases,” the consulate said in a statement made Wednesday, Manila time.

Meanwhile, it also called on Filipinos who visited the Philippine Center on Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19, to “check themselves for symptoms and/or to get themselves tested.”

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we endeavor to ensure everyone's health and safety,” the consulate said.





Meanwhile, the consulate also said that it will continue preparations related to overseas voting.

Filipinos abroad have less than three weeks to cast their ballots. Deadline of postal and mail-in voting abroad falls on May 9.

While some voters have yet to receive their ballots, the Commission on Elections earlier said that voters still have enough time to mail in their ballots.

In a post made Tuesday, April 19, the consulate said several of their employees had to isolate themselves after getting exposed to the virus. They were getting more of their ballots ready for delivery to registered overseas voters.

It also conducted the first feeding of ballots that were returned to the consulate.

“This is the eighth straight day that we have been working way past office hours just to make sure we get to send out all the ballots that reached us only last Monday,” the consulate said in its Tuesday post. It had sent out nearly half of the 40,000 mail-in ballots to registered voters.





The consulate added that most of its staff are deprived of sleep and are exhausted. “We are not machines. The process of sending the ballots is not as easy as bringing them to the post office,” the consulate said.

“We know our kababayan are excited to vote. All that we are asking from you is a little patience and understanding,” it added. — Kaycee Valmonte