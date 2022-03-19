Marcos interview to be aired an hour before Comelec debates

Broadcast journalist Erwin Tulfo and acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar interview presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for the "The Chatroom" show.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:06 p.m.) — An exclusive interview with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will be aired on Saturday, an hour before the first round of presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections.

Broadcast personality Erwin Tulfo announced on Facebook Friday that he and acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar interviewed Marcos about his plans if he wins the presidency.

"Alamin ang mga plano ni presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. para sa bawat Pilipino," the Facebook post reads.

The survey frontrunner will also allegedly answer the accusations against his family during the second episode of "The Chatroom" program hosted by Andanar and Tulfo.

The interview will be aired on Saturday 6 p.m. via Tulfo's Facebook page while Comelec's Pilipinas Debates for presidential candidates is also set on the same day at 7 p.m.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office, the government’s lead communication arm and state-run People's Television network will also carry the exclusive interview with Marcos, who earlier confirmed that he will not participate in the debates sponsored by the Comelec.

Marcos’ attendance in debates, forums

Marcos last attended the debate of SMNI Network, which was owned by televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who endorsed his and his running-mate Sara Duterte’s bids for the 2022 polls.

In the SMNI debates, Marcos was joined by presidential candidates former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.

Marcos previously opted out of the forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and other news organizations, and the debates by CNN Philippines — both citing conflict of schedule.

He also did not participate in "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews" and accused the award-winning journalist of bias.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, explained that they are not keen on attending forums where candidates are pitted against each other, and would prefer programs that would give candidates more time to detail their proposed platforms.

In accepting the SMNI debate, Rodriguez said they checked the flow of the program before accepting. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

--

Erratum: This article has been updated to correct its earlier version that Erwin Tulfo is running for senator. He is not/