Palace: DENR should probe violations at Marikina Watershed, file charges

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to file charges against violators of environmental laws following claims that there are harmful activities inside the Masungi and Upper Marikina Watershed.

"Safeguarding the environment and natural resources is an important component in our sustainable development. We therefore express concern on reports of alleged development activities, which include resort expansion, in the Marikina Watershed," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"We urge the Department of Environment and Natural Resources anti-illegal logging task force to look into the matter and file the necessary charges against violators of environmental laws," he added.

On Monday, more than 30 environmentalists and concerned citizens, including De La Salle Brothers provincial superior and former Education Secretary Armin Luistro, Manila Observatory executive director Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, and former Puerto Princesa City mayor Edward Hagedorn, urged Duterte and acting environment chief Jim Sampulna to immediately cancel the mineral production sharing agreements found within the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape in Rizal.

They noted that under the Extended National Integrated Protected Areas System Act, mineral exploration, mining, and quarrying are prohibited inside protected areas. Citing documents from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, quarry companies have committed "gross violations constituting breach in their contracts."

"We believe these are more than enough grounds to merit the expeditious cancellation of the said MPSAs (mineral production sharing agreements)," they said in a joint letter to Duterte and Sampulna.

The concerned citizens said the DENR has not issued a formal cancellation despite the order by former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to cancel the agreements.

"We condemn the reported moves of certain officials to approve similarly harmful and contradictory activities inside the protected area, such as the construction and operation of certain swimming pool resorts that disrupt and divert waterways inside the watershed," the letter read.

"It is ironic and disheartening that instead of canceling the quarrying agreements and removing illegal permanent structures, there are now threats of removing the award-winning reforestation works of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation in the area."

The concerned citizens said there has been a persistent decline in the tree-covered areas of the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape even if it was proclaimed as a protected area in 2011.

"This dire situation could significantly worsen the extent of flooding in low-lying reaches of the Upper Marikina Watershed, including the cities and communities of Metro Manila and Rizal province," they said.

The environmentalists and concerned citizens called on Duterte and Sampulna to prioritize the "well-being of millions over the interests of the few."

"Quarrying must be stopped. Conservation must proceed. The ecosystem restoration efforts of Masungi and other non-government organizations must be fully supported and expanded. They have a critical role in augmenting management gaps and providing vital oversight in forest and biodiversity protection," they added.