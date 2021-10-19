Pools, ‘plunderers’ make Upper Marikina watershed conservation a hard and perilous task

RIZAL, Philippines — Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) just left the country on July 24 and Kukan was at work, patrolling the periphery of the Bayog Ranger Station inside the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMRBPL).

When it started to drizzle, he ran to the station where he found his co-worker Melvin. The station is near a stream and a resort that encroached into the reforestation site.

Kukan has been a forest ranger of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation for more than a decade. He knew the risks of the job so when he heard dogs barking from the resort’s direction and a stone hitting the station’s galvanized iron wall, his immediate thought was an attack.

“Melvin turned the lights off inside the Bayog Ranger Station. Then, we crouched on the floor so no one will see us,” Kukan said in a sworn affidavit.

Kukan’s instincts were correct. A hail of bullets followed shortly thereafter. He was hit in the neck and a bullet grazed Melvin’s head. The two forest rangers have filed frustrated murder charges against nine individuals over the attack.

The incident reflects the danger that goes with protecting the environment and the human pressure on the country’s forests.