Olalia used to make a living by cutting down trees in Quezon province. The flash floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Depression Winnie, which swamped his hometown Real as well as neighboring Infanta and General Nakar and killed more than 1,500 people in 2004, forced him to move to neighboring Rizal.

But due to the lack of employment opportunities in his new home, he turned to charcoal making. Then, in 2011, he joined Masungi as a ranger—a move that made him realize the significance of taking care of the environment.

“When I became a ranger, I told myself that this was an opportunity to atone for my sins. I realized the importance of planting trees when I joined Masungi,” the 55-year-old ranger said. He added that a lot has changed since the start of reforestation efforts there.

To prevent another flooding event similar to Typhoon Ulysses, the DENR has begun dredging activities in Marikina River. The agency is also planning to plant bamboo trees on restored riverbanks to prevent erosion and siltation.

Equally important is reforesting denuded areas and conserving remaining forests in the UMRBPL, which will prevent water from pouring unimpeded to low-lying areas.

Aside from serving as flood control and water filtration, watersheds such as the Upper Marikina also act as carbon sinks. Carbon sinks are places that absorb carbon from the atmosphere, which play a vital role in keeping the levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide at manageable levels.

Masungi estimates that the protected area currently stores 160,000 tons of carbon, equivalent to 66 million gallons of gasoline consumed. Once it is fully restored, the area is expected to sequester almost 160,000 tons of carbon.

The project site is still a grassland, which is the second stage of forest succession. It will take many years and a lot of effort to keep the area undisturbed to aid its healing and turn it into a secondary forest.

Olalia finds joy in taking care of trees and plans to do so until age catches up with him.

But until the government provides them additional security assistance and support, and strengthens the implementation of laws, Olalia, his colleagues Kukan and Melvin, and hundreds of Masungi employees will be in danger.

And the watershed they are protecting will stay vulnerable, affecting millions of people downstream, in the face of a climate crisis.