NDRRMC: 'Agaton' death toll rises to 178

Residents wait for news of relatives after a mountain side collapsed in the village of Bunga, Baybay town, Leyte province, in southern Philippines on April 12, 2022, a day after a landslide slammed into the village, burrying houses under mud, due to heavy rains brought about by tropical storm megi.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday reported that fatality due to Tropical Storm Agaton has reached 178.

Authorities have so far validated 18 deaths, and confirming 160 other reported fatalities. The latest situation report on Wednesday showed that eight people were injured while 111 are still missing.

According to the council’s latest count, 2,081,353 persons or 600,062 families were affected in 2,427 barangays in the Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM regions.

The government’s 450 evacuation centers are servicing 109,721 people or 29,978 displaced families.

Power has been restored to 12 localities that reported power interruption or outage, but 64 towns or cities have yet to have their electricity supply back.

Damage

Agaton has totally wrecked 760 houses and partially damaged 10,519 homes in eight regions. The estimated amount of these damaged houses is pegged at P709,500.

The NDRRMC earlier said relocating the affected communities is one of the issues they local government units will address moving forward from Agaton.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC has logged an estimated damage to agriculture of P257,025,441.06, while damage to infrastructure remains at P6.95 million.

Western Visayas reported the greatest cost of damage to affected crop area that is estimated at P150 million, followed by Eastern Visayas at P106 million.

Assistance provided to affected areas has reached P63,886,919.66, the NDRRMC also said.

Agaton was the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. On April 12, it weakened into a Low Pressure Area over Eastern Samar. — Kristine Joy Patag