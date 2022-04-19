DILG: Almost 9,000 uniformed personnel deployed for 'Agaton' rescue operations

Undated photo shows personnel of the Philippine National Police conducting Disaster Response Operational Procedures from Lemery Municipal Police Station, Iloilo Police Provincial Office, Police Regional Office 6 amid the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Agaton.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said that 8,823 combined uniformed personnel were deployed and braved the onslaught of Typhoon Agaton in the Visayas region to assist in evacuation and search and rescue operations.

In a statement sent to media, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the almost 9,000 men came from the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Combined damage wrought by Agaton to agriculture and infrastructure has reached P256.77 million, with Western Visayas reporting P142 million in damage to its crop area.

"Responding to the urgent need to assist our kababayans...even before the land-fall we had already positioned our firefighters and police to ensure the safety of our countrymen," Año said in mixed Filipino and English.

"They have cooperated with local governments in conducting evacuation and search and rescue operations."

Año said that in total, 5,230 firefighters made up of 404 Emergency Medical Services; and, 698 Search, Rescue and Retrieval personnel from the BFP were deployed in various local government units hit by the said typhoon.

He said 6,332 BFP personnel were positioned and were on stand-by in 14 landslide-prone areas of Regions VI, VIII and CARAGA with "the full force of the Fire Bureau deployed in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, CARAGA and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The BFP, Año added, also mobilized 1,010 firetrucks, 30 hazmat/rescue trucks, 28 ambulances, 11 watercrafts which were utilized to respond to evacuation and search and rescue operations.

"BFP is all hands on deck in addressing the challenges of its 'Agaton'. BFP has allocated these resources to respond to areas that have experienced heavy rainfall," he said.

The PNP for its part deployed a total of 2,491 police officers in high-risk and hard-hit areas in Regions VIII and CARAGA.

Of this number, Año said 2,434 were from the PNP Reactionary Standby Support Force; 48 police officers; four were deployed in evacuation centers; two in vacated areas; and, two in evacuated communities.

PNP resources such as the 2,314 SRR capabilities and equipment were likewise mobilized to assist and save typhoon victims.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan E. Malaya earlier said the Department and its attached agencies are ready to assist in the rescue and rehabilitation efforts and have activated Emergency Operation Centers to assist LGUs as 'Agaton' pounces on the Visayas region.

"Before Typhoon Agaton arrived, DILG had already activated our EOCs and we also have EOCs for the areas hit by the typhoon. We also issued warnings and advisory to all LGUs to intensify their disaster preparedness," Malaya said.

Typhoon Agaton, international name "Megi" made its landfall over Basey, Samar on April 11 and remained stationary until it weakened into a low pressure area.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Agaton has left 172 people dead and 110 others still missing as of its last situation report dated Monday, April 18.

In an interview with DZBB on Monday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal said in Filipino: “We do not lose hope, no matter how bleak the situation there, we have trust in our search and rescue team.”