DILG takes offense at US State Department report on impunity of PH state forces

Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 10:48am
Policemen stand guard near the body of a man killed during what police said was a drug-related vigilante killing in Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City early yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government panned the US State Department’s 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices released on the abuses by security forces in the Philippines, calling it "sweeping, rhetorical, and unfounded."

This comes after the US Department of State said that it received “credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses” in its 2021 Country Report on Human Rights Practices. 

The report pointed out — correctly, as even the national government's own data will show — that drug-related killings linked to President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" continue in the Philippines.  

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año called the report "a mere repetition of unsubstantiated accusations against Philippine security forces that were loosely picked up from the traditional and social media, paints a grim picture of the country’s peace and order situation that is so far removed from the realities on the ground."

He added that the report "belittles the hard work and sacrifice of the men and women of the PNP and the AFP who have been risking their lives to fulfill their sworn duty to fight criminality and illegal drugs."

"The operations of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines down to the grassroots level have led to dramatic improvement of the general peace and security situation in the country since 2016," he claimed. 

"We join the Department of National Defense in posing a challenge to the US Department of State to substantiate their accusations so that we can properly address them through our internal mechanisms and the courts. Nonetheless, we will continue to do our sworn duty without fear or favor to maintain peace and order in our country."

The claim that the report is "unsubstantiated" is false. A cursory check of the report shows that it cited the government's own Commission on Human Rights, which said it had investigated 100 new complaints of alleged extrajudicial and politically motivated killings.

The commission investigated 130 victims allegedly perpetrated by 39 police personnel, eight military personnel, five insurgents, three local government officials and 45 unidentified persons. The CHR also investigated 49 drug-related killings with 53 victims with suspected police or Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency involvement.

It also pointed to the government's own data that acknowledges over 6,200 killings in official anti-drug operations by state forces. Rights groups both here and abroad say the true death toll could be as high as 30,000. 

Gov't on the defense once more

Año's statement comes a day after the PNP, an attached body of the DILG, also pushed back against the content of the US State Department report, which it said was "very sweeping."

"How come we already have 5,000 policemen that were already dismissed for various infractions? How come we see that the pride and morale of the police is high? How come they are delivering over the years?" Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said in mixed Filipino and English. 

These echo the usual narratives employed by the administration in addressing killings over its so-called war on drugs.

To recall, a supposed "independent human rights probe" led by the DILG went as far as claiming that extrajudicial killings did not exist in the first few months of the Duterte administration. 

Progress in cases of the government investigating itself has meanwhile been slow to nonexistent. The Commission on Human Rights has cast doubt on the government's transparency in these probes, saying that investigations into thousands of other "drug war" cases are still pending, with only a handful of cases actually reaching the courts.

President Rodrigo Duterte has lashed out against international bodies — including the United Nations — calling for an investigation into his flagship project. 

All the while, illegal drugs in the Philippines are cheaper than ever. In 2020, crystal methamphetamines or shabu was found to still be behind the most arrest and treatment admissions in the Philippines, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported

"Local and international human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch described widespread impunity for killings. There were no prosecutions or convictions for extrajudicial killings in the year to October and three since the start of the drug war in 2016," the US State Department said in its report.

"Human rights groups continued to express concern about abuses committed by the national police and other security forces and noted little progress in reforms aimed at improving investigations and prosecutions of suspected human rights violations."

— Franco Luna with a report from Patricia Lourdes Viray 

DILG

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

20 hours ago

20 hours ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

19 hours ago

19 hours ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
PNP to look into poll sabotage claims

PNP to look into poll sabotage claims

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will validate reports of an alleged plot to sabotage the May 9 elections as claimed by three...
Headlines
Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

16 hours ago

16 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt postponed the overseas field voting activity in Ethiopia “due to a medical emergency...
Headlines
‘43% voting for Marcos unlikely to change mind’

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
An overwhelming majority of those who said they would vote for presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. if elections were held now are unlikely to change their mind on election day on...
Headlines
Latest
Comelec concealing ballot info?

Comelec concealing ballot info?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Less than a month before the national and local elections, Sen. Imee Marcos questioned the Commission on Elections for banning...
Headlines
Probe on utilization of Bayanihan funds pressed

Probe on utilization of Bayanihan funds pressed

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker has urged his colleagues in the House of Representatives to verify the fund utilization of...
Headlines
BIR not extending tax filing deadline

BIR not extending tax filing deadline

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will no longer extend the deadline for the filing of annual income tax returns, but will allow...
Headlines
Tulfo tops OCTA Senate survey

Tulfo tops OCTA Senate survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo again topped the OCTA Research Group’s latest senatorial preference survey with a voter...
Headlines
Roque to critics: Respect freedom of expression

Roque to critics: Respect freedom of expression

12 hours ago

12 hours ago
UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque said critics are barking up the wrong tree for attributing the “sins of the...
Headlines
