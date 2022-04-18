China donates over P10 million to support those affected by Typhoon Agaton

Motorists wade through a flooded road after heavy rains brought about by Tropical storm Agaton in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines on April 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese government has donated P10.2 million in cash aid to the Philippines to help rebuild areas that were hit by Tropical Storm Agaton.

“[The] Chinese government has also decided to provide $200,000 (around P10.2 million) cash assistance to the Philippines to support the disaster relief efforts of the Philippine government and the Filipino people,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a statement Monday evening.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed sympathy and solidarity with President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

“We wish all those affected could overcome the difficulties and rebuild their homes at an early date,” Xilian said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s situational report published Monday morning, the storm damaged 10,402 houses worth an estimated P709,500.

The council said the typhoon affected over 2.015 individuals across 33 provinces, with 172 reported dead, 110 missing, and eight injured.

In terms of aid, aside from the P10.2 million from the Chinese government, the NDRRMC said P50.402 million has been deployed to help out Agaton-hit areas through family food packs, hot meals, hygiene kits, and other forms of assistance distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-governmental organizations, and other agencies. — Kaycee Valmonte