^

Headlines

China donates over P10 million to support those affected by Typhoon Agaton

Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 7:34pm
China donates over P10 million to support those affected by Typhoon Agaton
Motorists wade through a flooded road after heavy rains brought about by Tropical storm Agaton in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines on April 11, 2022.
BOBBIE ALOTA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese government has donated P10.2 million in cash aid to the Philippines to help rebuild areas that were hit by Tropical Storm Agaton.

“[The] Chinese government has also decided to provide $200,000 (around P10.2 million) cash assistance to the Philippines to support the disaster relief efforts of the Philippine government and the Filipino people,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a statement Monday evening.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed sympathy and solidarity with President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. 

“We wish all those affected could overcome the difficulties and rebuild their homes at an early date,” Xilian said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s situational report published Monday morning, the storm damaged 10,402 houses worth an estimated P709,500. 

The council said the typhoon affected over 2.015 individuals across 33 provinces, with 172 reported dead, 110 missing, and eight injured.

READ: Search, retrieval operations continue with 110 still reported as missing due to Agaton

In terms of aid, aside from the P10.2 million from the Chinese government, the NDRRMC said P50.402 million has been deployed to help out Agaton-hit areas through family food packs, hot meals, hygiene kits, and other forms of assistance distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-governmental organizations, and other agencies. — Kaycee Valmonte

TYPHOON AGATON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
play

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

5 hours ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

11 hours ago
The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

4 hours ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

1 hour ago
The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt postponed the overseas field voting activity in Ethiopia “due to a medical emergency...
Headlines
fbtw
No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

5 hours ago
Despite the class suspension, teachers still need to report to schools even if they have no-election related activities, DepEd...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact &mdash; report

Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact — report

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
A global network of Filipino migrant organizations said the Philippines violated five rules of an international convention...
Headlines
fbtw
After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
After a television interview of convict Jovito Palparan that neither the Department of Justice or court knew drew flak, Justice...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Acting WHO representative to the Philippines Rajendra Yadav stressed the country’s resources should go to measures that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with