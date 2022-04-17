^

Headlines

NDRRMC validating more than 170 reported casualties after 'Agaton'

Philstar.com
April 17, 2022 | 12:14pm
NDRRMC validating more than 170 reported casualties after 'Agaton'
Residents look outside the window of their submerged house after heavy rains brought about by Tropical storm Agaton in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines on April 11, 2022.
BOBBIE ALOTA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that over 170 have died due to Tropical Storm Agaton (international name: Megi) that affected a total of 2.015 million individuals.

Agaton developed into a Tropical Depression on Saturday, April 9, and intensified by Sunday, April 10, bringing intense rains and wind. It weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday last week, April 12.

According to NDRRMC’s situational report published Sunday, 172 individuals have died due to the storm, 110 remain missing, while eight are injured. 

Only 12 of the deaths have so far been confirmed, while 160 are up for validation. Majority of the deaths for validation were traced to individuals from Eastern Visayas, which suffered multiple rain-induced landslides and some of its areas remain flooded.

The tropical storm damaged 10,393 houses worth an estimated P709,500 across the Bicol region, the Visayas regions, the Davao region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and CARAGA. 

NDRRMC also reported that the storm affected the power supply of 76 cities and municipalities, and only 12 cities or 16% have had their power restored. Three cities and municipalities have yet to once again have access to water supply. 

The report showed Agaton displaced 395,920 people, half of whom sought shelter across 909 evacuation centers.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday paid a visit to the victims of the tropical storm, promising that the government would help them resettle and provide housing. However, he noted that it would be a “long, long process.” 

READ: Duterte visits Agaton-hit Leyte

Meanwhile, according to the report, around P50.40 million have so far been allocated to provide assistance to families and individuals.

Aid distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-governmental organizations, Office of Civil Defense, and the READI-BARMM included family food packs, hot meals, financial assistance, water supply, hygiene kits, among others.

The cost of damage to agriculture was estimated at P249.83 million, while damage to infrastructure was gauged at P6.95 million. 

Agaton is the first storm that hit the country after typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), where the death toll hit past 400

READ: UN says Odette destruction 'badly underestimated' 

The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, is hit by an average of 20 storms yearly. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse

TYPHOON AGATON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Bongbong vows to prioritize ‘green’ agenda

By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has vowed to ensure protection and preservation of the country’s environment and natural resources while pursuing economic development goals...
Headlines
fbtw
Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'
play

Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'

4 days ago
The campaign of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused Vice President Leni Robredo of spreading lies in...
Headlines
fbtw

Bong Go helps Samal residents

13 hours ago
Even during the Holy Week, Sen. Bon Go went to the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte to oversee the relief efforts for 1,500 struggling residents in Barangays San Agustin, Mambago B and Kinawitnon.
Headlines
fbtw
Pope offers prayers for Agaton victims

Pope offers prayers for Agaton victims

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Pope Francis has offered prayers for the victims of the recent flooding and landslides in the Philippines brought about by...
Headlines
fbtw
No quakes recorded in Taal since Friday

No quakes recorded in Taal since Friday

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
There was no volcanic earthquake recorded at Taal Volcano in the 24-hour period since Friday, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest

Gibo urges LGUs to prioritize disaster preparedness

13 hours ago
Former secretary of national defense and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro has emphasized the need for local government units to prioritize disaster preparedness to reduce risks and damage during...
Headlines
fbtw

Bongbong vows to prioritize ‘green’ agenda

By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has vowed to ensure protection and preservation of the country’s environment and natural resources while pursuing economic development goals...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe wants Congress to override veto of SIM card, social media registration bill

Poe wants Congress to override veto of SIM card, social media registration bill

By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
Article VI, Section 27(1) of the 1987 Constitution provides that while the president can veto a bill passed by Congress, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte promises housing for &lsquo;Agaton&rsquo; victims, but says this will take &lsquo;long&rsquo;

Duterte promises housing for ‘Agaton’ victims, but says this will take ‘long’

21 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed that the government will provide housing for victims of Tropical Storm “Agaton”...
Headlines
fbtw
167 reported dead after &lsquo;Agaton&rsquo; onslaught

167 reported dead after ‘Agaton’ onslaught

1 day ago
Of these fatalities, only 12 have been confirmed by the NDRRMC, while 155 remain “for validation.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with