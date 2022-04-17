NDRRMC validating more than 170 reported casualties after 'Agaton'

Residents look outside the window of their submerged house after heavy rains brought about by Tropical storm Agaton in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines on April 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that over 170 have died due to Tropical Storm Agaton (international name: Megi) that affected a total of 2.015 million individuals.

Agaton developed into a Tropical Depression on Saturday, April 9, and intensified by Sunday, April 10, bringing intense rains and wind. It weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday last week, April 12.

According to NDRRMC’s situational report published Sunday, 172 individuals have died due to the storm, 110 remain missing, while eight are injured.

Only 12 of the deaths have so far been confirmed, while 160 are up for validation. Majority of the deaths for validation were traced to individuals from Eastern Visayas, which suffered multiple rain-induced landslides and some of its areas remain flooded.

The tropical storm damaged 10,393 houses worth an estimated P709,500 across the Bicol region, the Visayas regions, the Davao region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and CARAGA.

NDRRMC also reported that the storm affected the power supply of 76 cities and municipalities, and only 12 cities or 16% have had their power restored. Three cities and municipalities have yet to once again have access to water supply.

The report showed Agaton displaced 395,920 people, half of whom sought shelter across 909 evacuation centers.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday paid a visit to the victims of the tropical storm, promising that the government would help them resettle and provide housing. However, he noted that it would be a “long, long process.”

Meanwhile, according to the report, around P50.40 million have so far been allocated to provide assistance to families and individuals.

Aid distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-governmental organizations, Office of Civil Defense, and the READI-BARMM included family food packs, hot meals, financial assistance, water supply, hygiene kits, among others.

The cost of damage to agriculture was estimated at P249.83 million, while damage to infrastructure was gauged at P6.95 million.

Agaton is the first storm that hit the country after typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), where the death toll hit past 400.

The Philippines, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, is hit by an average of 20 storms yearly. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse