^

Headlines

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 4:51pm
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page on Oct. 25, 2021.
Photo from Facebook / Isko Moreno Domagoso

MANILA, Philippines — A day after Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's tirades against Vice President Leni Robredo at a joint conference with two other presidential candidates, one of his volunteer bases formally renamed itself "Isang Mamamayan Kay Leni."

On Sunday, Moreno, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former Arroyo Cabinet member Norberto Gonzales held a presser to tell voters they are not withdrawing from the presidential race. The press conference saw Moreno repeatedly daring Robredo  — who is at a distant second place in pre-election surveys — to withdraw as a candidate.

"Ikaw Muna Pilipinas shall, on this day forward, cease to campaign for Mayor Isko Moreno, to rechannel all its energies and resources to spearhead the nationwide formation of Isang Mamamayan Kay Leni, or IM k Leni, as a direct counterpole to the Marcos forces, its agents and lackeys," the group's resolution sent to media earlier Monday reads. 

READ: Isko Moreno camp 'unaffected' by volunteer defections to Robredo campaign

In its resolution, the group claimed that there was initially "no clear candidate that [was] a complete anathema to everything that brought shame, hardships and pain to the Filipino people but Mayor Isko Moreno."

But, since then, the group said, "the battleground has shifted between a fight for our country's regression and progression."

The resolution was signed by lead convenor Thomas Orbos and co-convenors Elmer Argaño and Nick Malazarte.

The resolution did not mention the Sunday press conference or Isko Moreno's performance in pre-election surveys although members of the group said Sunday that they took offense at Moreno's claim that Robredo had paid off his former supporters to switch slates.

"For someone who has not thanked us despite the voluntary help we have given to you, now we understand and regret whatever admiration we had for you," they said Sunday evening. 

Though he is still the top second-choice option for potential voters, Moreno lags behind Robredo at third place with just eight percent overall support. 

RELATED: Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

'Political terrain has changed'

"The political terrain, the narratives, and the underlying sentiments of a substantial section of the Filipino people have dramatically changed, primarily between the forces of our darkest past, on the one side, and the forces of hope, compassion, forthrightness, and global leadership excellence on the other, boldly and firmly embodied by Vice President Leni Robredo," it also said.

The group, in its statement, said that it would help Robredo "in the crafting and propelling of a balanced yet progressive, excellence-driven and human resources-centered program of government."

Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers in 30 provincial chapters, according to secretary-general Elmer Argaño.

Earlier, Moreno told reporters that the officers of IM Pilipinas never talked to him about their plan to defect to another camp. His camp earlier brushed off reports of groups withdrawing their support for the Manila mayor’s candidacy, saying the announcements might not reflect the sentiments of every volunteer and member.

READ: Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances from claims he supported

— Franco Luna with a report from Kaycee Valmonte 

2022 ELECTIONS

ISKO MORENO

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

8 hours ago
The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

Duterte hopes successor makes peace with communists

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that the next administration will succeed in talking peace with communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program

PNP hits US report on 'ineffective' internal cleansing program

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"How come we already have 5,000 policemen that were already dismissed for various infractions? How come we see that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: 1,674 new COVID-19 cases logged from April 11 to 17

DOH: 1,674 new COVID-19 cases logged from April 11 to 17

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The daily case average during that period was 239, the DOH said in a bulletin.
Headlines
fbtw
No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

1 hour ago
Despite the class suspension, teachers still need to report to schools even if they have no-election related activities, DepEd...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact &mdash; report

Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact — report

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
A global network of Filipino migrant organizations said the Philippines violated five rules of an international convention...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

2 hours ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
After a television interview of convict Jovito Palparan that neither the Department of Justice or court knew drew flak, Justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with