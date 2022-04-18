Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page on Oct. 25, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — A day after Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's tirades against Vice President Leni Robredo at a joint conference with two other presidential candidates, one of his volunteer bases formally renamed itself "Isang Mamamayan Kay Leni."

On Sunday, Moreno, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former Arroyo Cabinet member Norberto Gonzales held a presser to tell voters they are not withdrawing from the presidential race. The press conference saw Moreno repeatedly daring Robredo — who is at a distant second place in pre-election surveys — to withdraw as a candidate.

"Ikaw Muna Pilipinas shall, on this day forward, cease to campaign for Mayor Isko Moreno, to rechannel all its energies and resources to spearhead the nationwide formation of Isang Mamamayan Kay Leni, or IM k Leni, as a direct counterpole to the Marcos forces, its agents and lackeys," the group's resolution sent to media earlier Monday reads.

In its resolution, the group claimed that there was initially "no clear candidate that [was] a complete anathema to everything that brought shame, hardships and pain to the Filipino people but Mayor Isko Moreno."

But, since then, the group said, "the battleground has shifted between a fight for our country's regression and progression."

The resolution was signed by lead convenor Thomas Orbos and co-convenors Elmer Argaño and Nick Malazarte.

The resolution did not mention the Sunday press conference or Isko Moreno's performance in pre-election surveys although members of the group said Sunday that they took offense at Moreno's claim that Robredo had paid off his former supporters to switch slates.

"For someone who has not thanked us despite the voluntary help we have given to you, now we understand and regret whatever admiration we had for you," they said Sunday evening.

Though he is still the top second-choice option for potential voters, Moreno lags behind Robredo at third place with just eight percent overall support.

'Political terrain has changed'

"The political terrain, the narratives, and the underlying sentiments of a substantial section of the Filipino people have dramatically changed, primarily between the forces of our darkest past, on the one side, and the forces of hope, compassion, forthrightness, and global leadership excellence on the other, boldly and firmly embodied by Vice President Leni Robredo," it also said.

The group, in its statement, said that it would help Robredo "in the crafting and propelling of a balanced yet progressive, excellence-driven and human resources-centered program of government."

Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers in 30 provincial chapters, according to secretary-general Elmer Argaño.

Earlier, Moreno told reporters that the officers of IM Pilipinas never talked to him about their plan to defect to another camp. His camp earlier brushed off reports of groups withdrawing their support for the Manila mayor’s candidacy, saying the announcements might not reflect the sentiments of every volunteer and member.

— Franco Luna with a report from Kaycee Valmonte