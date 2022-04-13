'Agaton' claims 43 lives, leaves 7 missing

This handout photo taken on April 12, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel evacuating local residents from their flooded homes in the town of Panitan, Capiz province as heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Megi inundated the area.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi) has claimed the lives of 43 people in portions of Visayas as well as Davao region, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 8 a.m situation report on Wednesday, NDRRMC said majority of the casualties or 37 come from Eastern Visayas or Region 8. Meanwhile, three deaths were logged in Central Visayas and the Davao region each.

The NDRRMC reported that eight individuals are injured, and seven are missing.

As a result, 213,327 families or 580,876 people were identified as affected by Agaton after the residents in 924 barangays were displaced and served in 348 evacuation centers.

"Agaton" made landfall on April 10 in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

As of Tuesday evening, Agaton weakened into a low pressure area over the coastal waters of Guian. All hoisted wind signals were lifted.

Heayv rains are expected in Visayas, Bicol and portions of Mindanao on Wednesday due to Agaton, according to the state weather bureau's 4 a.m weather forecast.

In its latest update, the Agriculture department said Agaton has caused P270.3 million of damage and losses in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, affecting over 16,800 metric tons of agriculture production.

Rice accounted for majority of the affected produce at 94.36%, as losses have already reached P255.1 million. — Angelica Y. Yang