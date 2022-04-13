^

'Agaton' claims 43 lives, leaves 7 missing

April 13, 2022 | 10:30am
'Agaton' claims 43 lives, leaves 7 missing
This handout photo taken on April 12, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel evacuating local residents from their flooded homes in the town of Panitan, Capiz province as heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Megi inundated the area.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi) has claimed the lives of 43 people in portions of Visayas as well as Davao region, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 8 a.m situation report on Wednesday, NDRRMC said majority of the casualties or 37 come from Eastern Visayas or Region 8. Meanwhile, three deaths were logged in Central Visayas and the Davao region each. 

The NDRRMC reported that eight individuals are injured, and seven are missing. 

As a result, 213,327 families or 580,876 people were identified as affected by Agaton after the residents in 924 barangays were displaced and served in 348 evacuation centers. 

"Agaton" made landfall on April 10 in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. 

As of Tuesday evening, Agaton weakened into a low pressure area over the coastal waters of Guian. All hoisted wind signals were lifted. 

Heayv rains are expected in Visayas, Bicol and portions of Mindanao on Wednesday due to Agaton, according to the state weather bureau's 4 a.m weather forecast. 

In its latest update, the Agriculture department said Agaton has caused P270.3 million of damage and losses in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, affecting over 16,800 metric tons of agriculture production. 

Rice accounted for majority of the affected produce at 94.36%, as losses have already reached P255.1 million. — Angelica Y. Yang

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 13, 2022 - 10:24am

Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA

April 13, 2022 - 10:24am

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.

Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities. 

At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP

April 13, 2022 - 9:05am

The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.

The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.

April 13, 2022 - 8:36am

The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:

  • the rest of Visayas
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Caraga
  • the rest of Bicol Region
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Quezon

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over

  • Metro Manila 
  • the rest of the country
April 12, 2022 - 5:55pm

Tropical Depression Agaton remains almost stationary over Llorente, Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

The cyclone pack winds of 45 kph and gusts of 75 kph. 

"Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Typhoon “BASYANG”, this tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours," PAGASA says.

April 12, 2022 - 3:21pm

Tropical Depression Agaton is now moving over Llorente, Eastern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

At 1 p.m., Agaton was located in the vicinity of Llorente, Eastern Samar with winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 75 kph.

Signal No. 1 is raised over:

  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Camotes Island
  • Dinagat Islands

