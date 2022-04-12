20 reported dead due to 'Agaton' â€” NDRRMC

^

20 reported dead due to 'Agaton' — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 12:50pm
Photo release shows ongoing rescue operations by the Philippine Coast Guard in Panay, Sigma, Maayon, Pilar, and Panitan in the province of Capiz after floods caused by tropical depression Agaton on April 12, 2022.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Agaton has claimed 20 lives with one person still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday, adding that the figures are still up for validation.

According to the NDRRMC's latest situation report on the damages caused by Agaton, a total of 286 flooding incidents were recorded in the Bicol Region, Western, Eastern, and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, CARAGA and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The NDRRMC said that only six injuries had been validated and confirmed so far.

As a result, 95,741 families or 139,146 were listed as being affected by Agaton after the residents of 274 barangays were displaced had to be served in and out of just 117 evacuation centers. 

According to the NDRRMC, only 13,049 persons were able to seek refuge in evacuation centers. Another 25,485 are sheltering elsewhere, like in relatives' homes.

In those regions, 37 roads and five bridges have been listed as "not passable" while 84 houses were listed as partially damaged.

An estimated cost of damage to agriculture of P874,000 was incurred in Region 12 and BARMM while some P250,000 in infrastructure was lost in Regions 7 and 10. 

With Agaton still threatening island provinces in Eastern Visayas and CARGA Regions, the Philippine National Police said that 198 personnel have been deployed in the areas affected or hit by the typhoon. It did not specify the areas.

"Police authorities have been working with the LGUs and other agencies to conduct pre-emptive evacuations, especially those living in hazard-prone areas," Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP public information chief, said in a statement. 

"We have also conducted rescue operations for stranded residents. Our rescue teams are on standby. The only way that we can alleviate the worst effect of this typhoon is through the cooperation of every stakeholder."

For its part, the Philippine Coast Guard said in an advisory that it monitored a total of 7,811 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 2,635 rolling cargoes; 398 vessels, and 1 motorbanca stranded.

This is on top of 86 vessels and 22 motorbancas recorded taking shelter in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, North Eastern Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas region due to Agaton. 

Personnel of Coast Guard Stations in Western and Eastern Leyte rescued and evacuated to safety several families and dozens of individuals, while Coast Guard Stations in Biliran successfully transported more than 70 tourists from Sambawan Island to Maripipi Island. They have also provided food and assistance to stranded passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers at Matnog Port in Sorsogon.

Nine areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, state weather bureau PAGASA reported earlier Tuesday morning. 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
