LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area, formerly known as Tropical Depression Agaton, will continue to dump rain in parts of the Philippines, forecasters said Wednesday.

Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, weakened into a low pressure area Tuesday evening, but it will still dampen parts of the country, especially those in the east.

According to PAGASA, residents of Masbate, Sorsogon and Eastern Visayas will experience scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorm due to the LPA.

The weather disturbance will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the rest of Bicol region and Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon province.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Such weather conditions may result in possible flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The slow-moving LPA was last seen 65 kilometers southeast of Guiuan in Eastern Samar. Meanwhile, the typhoon with international name Malakas—formerly known as “Basyang—was about 1,545 km east of Central Luzon.

Forty-three fatalities have been reported during the onslaught of Agaton, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.