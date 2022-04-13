LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area, formerly known as Tropical Depression Agaton, will continue to dump rain in parts of the Philippines, forecasters said Wednesday.
Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, weakened into a low pressure area Tuesday evening, but it will still dampen parts of the country, especially those in the east.
According to PAGASA, residents of Masbate, Sorsogon and Eastern Visayas will experience scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorm due to the LPA.
The weather disturbance will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the rest of Bicol region and Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon province.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.
Such weather conditions may result in possible flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.
The slow-moving LPA was last seen 65 kilometers southeast of Guiuan in Eastern Samar. Meanwhile, the typhoon with international name Malakas—formerly known as “Basyang—was about 1,545 km east of Central Luzon.
Forty-three fatalities have been reported during the onslaught of Agaton, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.
Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA
The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.
Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities.
At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP
The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.
The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.
The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:
Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:
- Eastern Visayas
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:
- the rest of Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Caraga
- the rest of Bicol Region
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Quezon
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over
- Metro Manila
- the rest of the country
Tropical Depression Agaton remains almost stationary over Llorente, Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The cyclone pack winds of 45 kph and gusts of 75 kph.
"Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Typhoon “BASYANG”, this tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 24 hours," PAGASA says.
Tropical Depression Agaton is now moving over Llorente, Eastern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 1 p.m., Agaton was located in the vicinity of Llorente, Eastern Samar with winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 75 kph.
Signal No. 1 is raised over:
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Camotes Island
- Dinagat Islands
