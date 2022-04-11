'Agaton' slightly weakens; 'Malakas' to enter PAR tonight or early Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Agaton weakened as it remained almost stationary over the coastal waters of Leyte, while the tropical cyclone with international name Malakas gained strength, forecasters said Monday.

In a bulletin issued past 11 a.m., PAGASA said Agaton remained over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.

The cyclone’s peak winds decreased to 45 kilometers per hour near the center from 55 kph, and its gustiness was down to 60 kph from 75 kph.

PAGASA placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

Eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Strong winds are prevailing or are expected in areas under TCWS No. 1. PAGASA said Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. Such conditions may be risky for most sea vessels.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced today in the following areas:

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan Islands

Northern portion of Negros Oriental

Northern portion of Negros Occidental

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

Guimaras

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

Dinagat Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Quezon

Rest of Bicol region and Visayas

Agaton is forecast to “slowly loop” in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as Severe Tropical Storm Malakas begins to interact with it, PAGASA said.

It added that Agaton is expected to remain a tropical depression, but any significant intensification will be likely inhibited by its binary interaction with Malakas.

One death, two injuries, and one missing person have been recorded during the onslaught of the year's first tropical cyclone, but these figures have yet to be confirmed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

'Malakas' intensifies

In a separate advisory, the state weather bureau said that Malakas (international name) slightly gained strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The severe tropical storm was last seen 1,300 km east of Southern Luzon, with peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is heading northwest at 15 kph.

Malakas is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. Once it is inside the country's jurisdiction, it will be named "Basyang."

PAGASA said the duration of Malakas within the PAR region “will likely be short”, and that the cyclone is projected to continue intensifying throughout the forecast period and become a typhoon this evening. A peak intensity of 155 kph may be reached by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“Malakas is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country. However, it is forecast to influence the movement and development of another tropical cyclone (Agaton) as it tracks generally northwestward towards the PAR region,” PAGASA said.

Forecast position of Agaton

Tuesday morning: In the vicinity of Marabut, Samar

Wednesday morning: 195 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Forecast position of Malakas

Tuesday morning: 1,135 km east of Southern Luzon

Wednesday morning: 1,480 km east of Central Luzon

Thursday morning: 1,495 km east of extreme Northern Luzon

Friday morning: 2,270 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

— Gaea Katreena Cabico