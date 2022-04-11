'Agaton' slightly weakens; 'Malakas' to enter PAR tonight or early Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Agaton weakened as it remained almost stationary over the coastal waters of Leyte, while the tropical cyclone with international name Malakas gained strength, forecasters said Monday.
In a bulletin issued past 11 a.m., PAGASA said Agaton remained over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.
The cyclone’s peak winds decreased to 45 kilometers per hour near the center from 55 kph, and its gustiness was down to 60 kph from 75 kph.
PAGASA placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:
- Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
- Eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
Strong winds are prevailing or are expected in areas under TCWS No. 1. PAGASA said Agaton's winds have “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”
In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. Such conditions may be risky for most sea vessels.
According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced today in the following areas:
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Romblon
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan Islands
- Northern portion of Negros Oriental
- Northern portion of Negros Occidental
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Guimaras
Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:
- Dinagat Islands
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Quezon
- Rest of Bicol region and Visayas
Agaton is forecast to “slowly loop” in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as Severe Tropical Storm Malakas begins to interact with it, PAGASA said.
It added that Agaton is expected to remain a tropical depression, but any significant intensification will be likely inhibited by its binary interaction with Malakas.
One death, two injuries, and one missing person have been recorded during the onslaught of the year's first tropical cyclone, but these figures have yet to be confirmed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
'Malakas' intensifies
In a separate advisory, the state weather bureau said that Malakas (international name) slightly gained strength while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
The severe tropical storm was last seen 1,300 km east of Southern Luzon, with peak winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is heading northwest at 15 kph.
Malakas is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. Once it is inside the country's jurisdiction, it will be named "Basyang."
PAGASA said the duration of Malakas within the PAR region “will likely be short”, and that the cyclone is projected to continue intensifying throughout the forecast period and become a typhoon this evening. A peak intensity of 155 kph may be reached by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
“Malakas is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country. However, it is forecast to influence the movement and development of another tropical cyclone (Agaton) as it tracks generally northwestward towards the PAR region,” PAGASA said.
Forecast position of Agaton
- Tuesday morning: In the vicinity of Marabut, Samar
- Wednesday morning: 195 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
Forecast position of Malakas
- Tuesday morning: 1,135 km east of Southern Luzon
- Wednesday morning: 1,480 km east of Central Luzon
- Thursday morning: 1,495 km east of extreme Northern Luzon
- Friday morning: 2,270 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA
