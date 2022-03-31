After PDP-Laban backs Marcos' bid, Duterte insists to remain neutral

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 29, 2022.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — After bagging the support of the majority ruling PDP-Laban party, presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to earn his much-hoped endorsement from the incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Thursday night, Duterte said partly in Filipino: "Let me reiterate.... I am not supporting any presidential candidate. I am neutral."

"So this is not a campaign because I am not campaigning for any particular candidate," Duterte was quoted in a tweet report by The STAR.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening emphasized that he is not endorsing any presidential candidate in this year’s national elections.



Last March 24, Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar confirmed last week that Duterte met with Marcos, but he said the outgoing president only talked about his experiences and insights with the presidential aspirant.

Marcos has long admitted to courting the incumbent president for his endorsement, and so far, he already bagged the support of several political parties including PDP-Laban.

But the majority ruling party’s chairman, Duterte, has yet to give his endorsement of the survey frontrunner.

After his party declared support to Marcos’ bid, Duterte however talked about the issue of unpaid estate tax. Although he did not identify anyone, Marcos is being hounded by the estimated P203 billion tax deficiencies their family has yet to pay. This is also an issue he himself refused to address personally.

UniTeam

PDP-Laban, although, has long adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the running-mate of Marcos, as their vice presidential bet.

Marcos and Duterte, dubbed as UniTeam, wooed Mindanao voters this week. In an ambush interview with reporters in Carmen, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, the presidential daughter distanced herself from the meeting between her father and running-mate.

“I do not know what they talked about. I was not there during the meeting,” she said partly in Filipino.

Marcos in a recent interview said he identifies himself as an administration ally. Although at some point, when Sen. "Christopher" Bong Go was still in the presidential derby, Rodriguez said this was then inaccurate. Marcos had promised to continue the administration’s programs like the Build, Build, Build. — with repot from The STAR