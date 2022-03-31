^

Headlines

After PDP-Laban backs Marcos' bid, Duterte insists to remain neutral

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 8:19am
After PDP-Laban backs Marcos' bid, Duterte insists to remain neutral
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 29, 2022.
Presidential Photo / Richard Madelo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — After bagging the support of the majority ruling PDP-Laban party, presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has yet to earn his much-hoped endorsement from the incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Thursday night, Duterte said partly in Filipino: "Let me reiterate.... I am not supporting any presidential candidate. I am neutral."

"So this is not a campaign because I am not campaigning for any particular candidate," Duterte was quoted in a tweet report by The STAR.

Last March 24, Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar confirmed last week that Duterte met with Marcos, but he said the outgoing president only talked about his experiences and insights with the presidential aspirant.

Marcos has long admitted to courting the incumbent president for his endorsement, and so far, he already bagged the support of several political parties including PDP-Laban.

But the majority ruling party’s chairman, Duterte, has yet to give his endorsement of the survey frontrunner.

After his party declared support to Marcos’ bid, Duterte however talked about the issue of unpaid estate tax. Although he did not identify anyone, Marcos is being hounded by the estimated P203 billion tax deficiencies their family has yet to pay. This is also an issue he himself refused to address personally.

UniTeam

PDP-Laban, although, has long adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the running-mate of Marcos, as their vice presidential bet.

Marcos and Duterte, dubbed as UniTeam, wooed Mindanao voters this week. In an ambush interview with reporters in Carmen, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, the presidential daughter distanced herself from the meeting between her father and running-mate.

“I do not know what they talked about. I was not there during the meeting,” she said partly in Filipino.

Marcos in a recent interview said he identifies himself as an administration ally. Although at some point, when Sen. "Christopher" Bong Go was still in the presidential derby, Rodriguez said this was then inaccurate. Marcos had promised to continue the administration’s programs like the Build, Build, Build. — with repot from The STAR

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;No booster card, no entry&rsquo; policy eyed in June

‘No booster card, no entry’ policy eyed in June

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
Presidential adviser on entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion wants the presentation of booster cards as a requirement to entering...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo supporters say Marcos &lsquo;unwelcome&rsquo; in Tarlac

Robredo supporters say Marcos ‘unwelcome’ in Tarlac

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo opposed the scheduled rally of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno to Marcos family: Pay estate taxes

Moreno to Marcos family: Pay estate taxes

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno has again called on the Marcos family to settle its P23-billion estate...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to talk with China&rsquo;s Xi on April 8

Duterte to talk with China’s Xi on April 8

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday revealed that he is scheduled to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping  this month as he admitted...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG warns barangay officials vs campaigning for candidates

DILG warns barangay officials vs campaigning for candidates

By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has warned barangay officials against endorsing or campaigning for any...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Pinoys want government to provide free medicines to patients

Pinoys want government to provide free medicines to patients

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Almost all Filipinos think the government should provide medicines to patients for free, according to results of a survey...
Headlines
fbtw

Go to public: Continue following health protocols

8 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has reminded the public to cooperate with authorities and continue following health protocols to help the country return to normalcy and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo eyes repeal of Rice Tariffication Law

Tulfo eyes repeal of Rice Tariffication Law

8 hours ago
If elected, independent senatorial candidate and broadcaster/vlogger Raffy Tulfo plans to advocate the repeal of the Rice...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, Smartmatic discuss security breach issue

Comelec, Smartmatic discuss security breach issue

By Robertzon Ramirez | 8 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan has met with officials of Smartmatic to discuss issues on alleged security...
Headlines
fbtw
Reds ordered to deploy special armed units in towns, cities

Reds ordered to deploy special armed units in towns, cities

13 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines has ordered its armed wing, the New People’s Army, to deploy special armed units...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with