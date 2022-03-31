^

Headlines

Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format

Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 1:24pm
Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format
Nine of 10 presidential candidates together in one photo prior to the start of the Comelec-sponsored presidential debate on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is adopting changes to its presidential debate format “to give a more substantial debate” through dividing the candidates into groups and by allocating more time for them to tackle debate topics.

“For the upcoming debate [on] April 3, there will be one general question that will be posed for all the candidates to answer and this will happen at the start of the debate,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a briefing on Thursday.

“But for each succeeding segment, candidates will be divided in groups of three where each group will be given one question essentially to debate on,” Jimenez added

The groups of candidates will be changed per segment. Groups will be determined through a draw lot at 5 p.m. on Sunday, two hours before the debate.

Comelec said there will be four segments in the new format, each with three questions for the presidential candidates.

Under the new format, each candidate will now be given 120 seconds or two minutes to answer the question instead of the previously allotted 90 seconds. Comelec said this would allow candidates to provide more substantial answers.Candidates will still be allowed a  30-second rebuttal.

Meanwhile, each candidate will be given 90 seconds for their closing statements at the end of the debate.

Marcos yet to confirm attendance

Ten individuals are vying for the country’s top post — all but one attended the previous Comelec-sponsored presidential debate. The poll body said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. regarding his attendance on Sunday.

READ: Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate 

“In the drawing of lots, pwede tayong maglagay ng sampung pangngalan diyan (we can put 10 names there). But now you’re gonna ask me, are you assuming he’s arriving?,” Jimenez said.

“We don’t know, right now wala naman siyang pasabi kung hindi siya darating o darating man (he has not advised if he will not join or if he will) but right now what we have is his old statements so we can proceed with that,” he added.

Comelec said it is still working with its Law Department and its Education and Information Department in determining what other sanctions the poll body can impose on those who skip Comelec-sponsored debates.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said there is currently no law that provides guidelines for election debates. Garcia said whatever sanction they impose "may be questioned as being unconstitutional."

"Patuloy po tayong nananawagan sa ating kagalang-galang na kongreso, after this election, baka pwedeng makapagpasa na tayo ng batas na magkakaroon talaga ng presidential debates sa lahat ng election natin. At the same, ano 'yung mga guidelines, rules," Garcia said.

(We will continue to call on our congress, that after this election, maybe we can pass a law stating that presidential debates will be held during all our elections. At the same time, [it should lay out] guidelines, rules.) — Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign

Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign

By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
UniTeam presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. does not mind that one key political figure here in Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

1 day ago
The Philippine Consulate General in New York is calling on local authorities “to do more” to ensure safety in...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard broke maritime laws &ndash; Del Rosario

Chinese coast guard broke maritime laws – Del Rosario

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The dangerous maneuver of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel that risked collision with a Philippine Coast Guard ship in Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
University honors Gozon family&rsquo;s matriarch

University honors Gozon family’s matriarch

14 hours ago
Wesleyan University Philippines recently inaugurated the Carolina L. Gozon Institute for Lifelong Learning as a tribute to...
Headlines
fbtw
DA still probing execs&rsquo; &lsquo;involvement&rsquo; in vegetable smuggling

DA still probing execs’ ‘involvement’ in vegetable smuggling

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture continues to look for information on officials allegedly involved in the smuggling of agriculural...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I think we should ask the BIR why they did not do anything. And if they did do something, they should tell us what they did....
Headlines
fbtw

Gibo reiterates need to get booster shots

14 hours ago
Former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro has reiterated his call to all Filipinos to get primary and booster shots against COVID-19 as a new wave of infections is observed...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes

Duterte says he's not surprised when cops are involved in crimes

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte admitted not being surprised when police officers are involved in crimes but clarified that it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Text messages falsely claim QC mayor, congressional bet handing out money to citizens

Fact check: Text messages falsely claim QC mayor, congressional bet handing out money to citizens

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
A text message falsely claimed that Quezon City residents are being asked to head to an event where they would receive P1,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec&rsquo;s Ferolino tasked to lead anti-vote buying task force

Comelec’s Ferolino tasked to lead anti-vote buying task force

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting en banc, has appointed Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to lead its anti-vote buying task...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with