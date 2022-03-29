^

Headlines

Sotto: Solar power should comprise majority of Philippines' energy mix

Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 1:22pm
Sotto: Solar power should comprise majority of Philippines' energy mix
This is a photo taken on March 24, 2022, which shows Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is vying for the vice presidency
Lacson-Sotto campaign team

MANILA, Philippines — Vice presidential bet and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said Tuesday that the Philippines should hike the share of solar power in the country's energy mix by over 50%, after noting that the Philippines is geographically well-positioned to harness power from the sun. 

In an interview over DZRH's "Bakit Ikaw" on Tuesday, he also said that the next administration should look at generating power from alternative fuel sources other than conventional fossil fuels. 

"We are located in the equator. We are exposed to the sun everyday... I think solar energy only comprises of less than one percent [in our power generation mix]. Solar should account for more than 50% of our energy source," Sotto said in Filipino.

He did not, however, give specific details on what the government or private sector should do to ramp up investments in solar power. 

In 2020, solar power contributed a 0.4% share as a primary energy source, according to the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020 to 2040, the comprehensive energy blueprint of the Energy department.

Through the PEP, the government said it wants renewable energy to make up 35% of the country's power generation mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

Sotto added that the next administration should focus on sourcing power from alternative fuel sources. 

"They should not just focus on fossil fuels. There is solar, hydro and geothermal," he said in Filipino, pertaining to indigenous sources of power. 

Sotto earlier expressed his support for nuclear power shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order which commits the Philippines to developing a nuclear energy program and orders the Department of Energy to conduct more studies on the possible use of the mothballed $2.2-billion Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

Sotto is vying for the vice presidency, and is running alongside Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, who is now gunning for the presidency as an independent candidate. — Angelica Y. Yang
 

2022 ELECTIONS

ENERGY

SOLAR

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday defended the sale of the Divisoria Public Market, saying it was meant to raise funds for...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance &ndash; Robredo

Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance – Robredo

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Filipinos are yearning for a new kind of governance in the next six years, presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

1 day ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP to public: Don&rsquo;t hit candidates below the belt

CBCP to public: Don’t hit candidates below the belt

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Amid the heated election campaign, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
BuCor COVID-free since January 30

BuCor COVID-free since January 30

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Corrections has been COVID-free for nearly two months now.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become &lsquo;more challenging&rsquo;

DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become ‘more challenging’

3 hours ago
More Filipino seafarers were repatriated from Ukraine just as conditions “become more challenging” as attacks...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 deploys 4-car, 3-car train sets simultaneously

MRT-3 deploys 4-car, 3-car train sets simultaneously

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We want to serve as many passengers as possible, that's why we really prepared for this scenario where more passengers can...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to rely on tech, socmed vs vote-buying

Comelec to rely on tech, socmed vs vote-buying

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections would be relying on technology and social media accounts to detect and help prosecute candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte gets rest day on 77th birthday

Duterte gets rest day on 77th birthday

By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
There was no official function or lavish party for President Duterte on his 77th birthday, as he spent it as a rest day at...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with