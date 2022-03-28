^

Headlines

Philippines joins UN’s arms trade, reduction on statelessness treaties

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 6:56pm
Philippines joins UNâ€™s arms trade, reduction on statelessness treaties
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. deposits the country’s instrument of ratification for the Arms Trade Treaty and the country’s instrument of accession to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness to the United Nations.
United Nations Office of Legal Affairs via the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines became a party to two international treaties last week, one of which aims to eradicate illegal arms trade, while the other looks to reduce stateless persons around the world. 

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. submitted the country’s instrument of ratification for the Arms Trade Treaty and the country’s instrument of accession to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness to the United Nations.

Both treaties will enter into force for the country on June 22.

Combatting illegal arms trade

The Arms Trade Treaty regulates the international trade in conventional arms, which according to the international body includes small firearms up to battle tanks as well as combat aircraft and warships. 

Humanitarian and development work has been affected due to attacks against its staff and other humanitarian groups, which may be a result of “poorly regulated arms trade,” the United Nations had noted.

The treaty aims to prevent and wipe out the practice of illegal arms trade by imposing international standards for transfers.

The Philippines was the first Southeast Asian country to sign the ATT in 2013 and it is also the first Southeast Asian country to become a party to the treaty after depositing its certificate of ratification last week.

There are 110 state parties to the treaty, according to the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. Some 54 member states are not yet part of the ATT, while 31 signatories have yet to become state parties to it. 

“Joining this treaty is in line with our commitment to ensure international and regional peace, security, and stability through the regulation of the illicit transfer, flow or diversion of conventional arms using internationally agreed standards,” Locsin said.

Backing an individuals' right to nationality

The Philippines also submitted its instrument of accession to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness. The UN describes an “accession” by a state to a treaty as an act where the state “accepts the offer or the opportunity to become a party to a treaty already negotiated and signed by other states.” 

“It would enable the Philippines to address gaps due to differences in the citizenship and nationality frameworks without impinging on the Philippines’ sovereignty to regulate nationality,” the department said.

The 1961 Convention, through its guidelines, protects and ensures that every individual has the right to acquire or retain a nationality.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said millions are denied a nationality, noting that individuals become stateless due to discrimination and/or gaps in some countries’ nationality laws or as a consequence of displacement.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

INTERNATIONAL TREATIES

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

9 hours ago
“The purpose of the requested Certificate of Finality is to establish that the above-cited case is in fact final and...
Headlines
fbtw
National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors
play

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors

1 day ago
The United States Navy continues to foster its ties with the Philippines and its other allies by conducting military exercises,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines receives boat engines worth P31.5 million from US

Philippines receives boat engines worth P31.5 million from US

8 hours ago
The new equipment will help boost Philippine maritime law enforcement operations.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A year since the Philippines rolled out its vaccination program, 86.18% of the total inmate population of the Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

6 hours ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
JICA gives P46-million lab equipment aid to RITM

JICA gives P46-million lab equipment aid to RITM

7 hours ago
In a release Monday, JICA, the international development arm of the Japanese government, said it provided pharmaceutical refrigerator,...
Headlines
fbtw
NUJP pushes back vs NTF-ELCAC's red-tagging of media

NUJP pushes back vs NTF-ELCAC's red-tagging of media

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines pushed back at the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with