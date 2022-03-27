^

Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not ‘money politics’

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Sen. Panfilo Lacson.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson, now an independent presidential candidate, vowed to use his best qualities to champion what every Filipino needs a better future for the Philippines, not “money politics.”

Lacson said a better standard for what the Philippines needs should determine the outcome of the May 9 elections and cited his track record, qualities and platform of governance which make him “the most qualified leader.”

He noted good feedback from people who listened to him in recent debates and fora, and questioned his poor ranking in pre-election surveys.

“How is it that I am perceived to be the most knowledgeable in the management of government, way above the rest, and yet that does not factor in the surveys?” Lacson said. “Nonetheless, I will continue to champion my track record, qualities, platforms and standard of what the Philippines needs.”

The senator pointed out that he has rejected “money politics” and stuck to his principles and integrity when he resigned from the Partido Reporma as its chairman.

He described money politics as the condition in which candidates give voters what they want during the campaign period, then get back their “investment” by engaging in corruption during their terms in office.

“As long as money politics dominates our elections, it will be a vicious ‘cycle of revenge’ between candidates and voters: voters having a field day during the campaign period and candidates exacting vengeance for three or six years of victory. Kawawang Pilipinas (Pitiful Philippines),” he added.

On Thursday, Lacson announced his resignation from the party after some of its officials decided to endorse another presidential candidate.

He disclosed that campaign expenses amounting to P800 million was the reason for Reporma’s switch to another bet.

“If I were corrupt, I could have easily produced the P800 million the party’s officials asked for,” Lacson said in Filipino on his Twitter account.

“But I don’t have the guts to steal or accept bribes. Nothing can ever change my principles and tarnish my integrity. This fight is not just about me and the present. It is about our country’s future,” he tweeted.

He also cited recent random conversations with Reporma local candidates to ask about former House speaker and party president Pantaleon Alvarez’s claim that they were pressuring the campaign headquarters to provide them funds.

“So far, no one has confirmed such assertion. Their common parting words: TULOY ANG LABAN!” Lacson said.

