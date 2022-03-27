^

Bongbong, Sara join rallies in local campaign kickoff

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday joined their allies at the start of the local election campaign period.

Marcos attended the proclamation rally of his eldest son Sandro in their bailiwick Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, where the latter is running for congressman.

The former senator joined thousands of supporters gathered in front of the provincial capitol last Friday evening as he called on fellow Ilocanos to also support the candidacy of Sandro and his nephew, re-electionist Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc.

“It is a source of great pride to see my son follow the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather and his father in the realm of public service… That is why, ladies and gentlemen, the next congressman of the first district, Sandro Marcos!” the presidential aspirant told the crowd.

“I am happy to report that I think we can see hope in these elections in May. That’s why we need to show to the entire Philippines the real meaning of ‘Solid North’ here,” he added.

Marcos’ son said the experience he gained from working at the Office of Majority Floor Leader Martin Romualdez in Congress and the Office of the Governor has trained and prepared him before entering public service.

He then explained and talked about his plans for improving the province and the plight of his fellow Ilocanos.

“With the help of President Bongbong Marcos, Vice President Inday Sara Duterte and the entire Team Marcos, we will make Ilocos Norte and our beloved Ilocanos rise again with my platform on technology, employment and agriculture. We will utilize the talents of Ilocanos to bring progress to our province,” the younger Marcos vowed.

“This early I can assure you that here in Tondo, you will win,” he told Carpio as he asked his constituents to also support senatorial candidate and former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, who accompanied the Davao City mayor along with UniTeam senatorial candidate Jinggoy Estrada.

