Moreno camp distances from 'Isko-Sara,' says Willie Ong his only VP bet
MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Manila City Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno asserted Monday that Doc Willie Ong is the only running mate and vice-presidential candidate of Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso.
This comes after Ong was nowhere to be found from February 20 to 21, the days Moreno spent in the vote-rich Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for campaign sorties.
Speaking in an interview aired over ANC Monday morning, political strategist Lito Banayo said that it was his call not to have Willie Ong come with them in their provincial sorties, especially in Maguindanao where the Mangudadatus have openly declared their preference for an Isko Moreno-Sara Duterte tandem.
"That was my call. That was my decision. Because whenever you make sorties or campaign trips, you send an advance team, normally, four or 5 days beforehand, even a week beforehand. They called me up and they said, 'boss, it's full streamers here, full of Isko-Sara,' tarpaulins, puro Isko-Sara," Banayo told ANC.
"So I called up Doc Willie, and I said, Doc, maybe it's better for you not to join us in Mindanao because I don't want to put you in an embarrassing situation where the tarpaulins there are of an Isko-Sara [tandem]," Banayo said.
At those events, supporters calling themselves the “Team ISSA Movement” displayed banners pushing for the tandem in the venue, pushing for Isko Moreno to pair up with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running alongside Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator.
Banayo maintained that while Moreno was being paired with another vice presidential candidate, the mayor did not say anything about supporting Mayor Sara Duterte for vice president.
"He (Moreno) did not say he was supporting Sara at all. He didn't say that at all. Pero doon kasi sa Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat, wala rin naman silang sinabi, 'yung mga speaker, 'yung major power blocs, wala din naman silang sinabi na Isko-Sara," Banayo said.
Moreno on Monday maintained that he is still campaigning for Ong, his party's vice presidential candidate, even if several local politicians have endorsed him with a different candidate.
— Franco Luna
The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has endorsed Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who are running for president and for vice president, respectively.
Lacson and Magalong are both from the Philippine Military Academy and both were in the Philippine National Police before going into politics.
Magsasaka party-list and the Federation of Free Farmers have thrown their support behind reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros, according to a statement from her office.
"I am humbled that our farmers expressed their support and put their trust in me. Hindi lang ito basta suporta kundi pagtaya at pagbabahagi nila sa akin ng kanilang kinabukasan. Hinding-hindi ko sisirain ang tiwalang ibinigay ninyo sa akin," she says.
"Higit sa pasasalamat ay ang pangako kong makikipagtulungan sa mga magsasaka, mangingisda at kanilang mga pamilya na mapaunlad ang agrikultura para makapagbigay ng disenteng hanapbuhay at food security sa bansa."
Fisherfolk and farmers are among the poorest sectors in the Philippines. Although they are often hailed for providing food, government support for them has often been lacking.
Policies like the importation of rice and fish have also been weakening the sectors, groups like Pamalakaya that call for funding and services to improve local production say.
The camp of presidential candidate Norbeto Gonzales says they have cancelled his proclamation rally set on Feb. 19, 2022.
Instead, the team plans to launch a mobilization campaign on March 5.
“Meron pa po tayong mga ilang lingo na natitira bago tayo magkaroon ng eleksyon. Sana po ito ay maging sapat na panahon upang mapakita natin unang-una ang sakit ng pamumulitika sa Pilipinas. Pangalawa, sakaling tayo ay magkaroon ng matitinong leaders, maipakita sa inyo kung saan patungo ang ating lipunan", says Gonzales in a statement.
"Umaasa po ako, sa ating mga kabataan- lalo na sila ay sasama sa isang pag-kilos na ang iniisip ay ang bukas, ang tamang bukas,na hindi nakasalalay sa isa o dalawang tao lamang kung hindi ay nakasalalay sa pinagsama-sama nating talino, kakayahan," he adds.
Sen. Richard Gordon and former Vice President Jejomar Binay have not been dropped from the senatorial ticket of the Lacson-Sotto campaign, Sen. Panfilo Lacson says.
"As far as [Senate President Vicente III] Sotto and I are concerned, they continue to honor our gentlemen’s agreement unlike the two that we have dropped earlier," Lacson, who is running for president, says in a tweet.
The tandem previoiusly dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista after they attended the proclamation rally of. and endorsed presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo apologizes for the "sheer number of people" that attended a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of the presidential bet and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan.
The Quezon City government expressed concern over a "spillover crowd" in a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan in the vote-rich city.
"While the organizers ensured that access to the immediate vicinity of the program proper was limited, and that all attendees were advised to bring vaccination cards and observe health protocols, the sheer number of people that arrived was a challenge, for which we apologize," Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.
- Latest
- Trending