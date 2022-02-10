It's Leni-Sara for Albay Rep. Salceda

MANILA, Philippines — It will not be a package deal for Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), who said Thursday that he is backing Vice President Leni Robredo for president but Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president, citing their track records of good governance.

Salceda, in pink on Wednesday, told local reporters that he is supporting her presidential bid as she is "good for the economy." He was initially mum on who he would support for vice president, but announced Thursday that: "I am for Leni and Sara."

In a statement, Salceda said that "[b]oth VP Leni and Mayor Sara are known for judicious and effective use of public resources in the offices and agencies they presided over." He said this would be crucial for the economy after the pandemic.

Calling both long-time friends of his, Salceda said the two inspire investor confidence and, based on the candidates' plans, "their visions actually cohere significantly, especially in economic development."

He added that the two are not necessarily hostile towards each other. "Both are professionals. Both are obsessed with delivering positive results for the people."

In a statement, Duterte-Carpio said that she and running mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. had agreed not to refuse endorsements "whether individually or collectively."

"[A]t nagpapasalamat po tayo sa lahat ng mga kaibigan at supporters natin sa buong bansa," she said.

(And we thank all our friends and supporters across the country.)

Salceda had initially expressed support for a potential presidential run by Duterte-Carpio, who filed for candidacy for Davao City mayor but later filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under the Lakas-CMD party.

"[P]eople with the capital and confidence this country needs to feel optimistic about our prospects with VP Leni and Mayor Sara," Salceda said.

He noted that while the administration PDP-Laban party, of which he is a member, has already "adopted" Duterte-Carpio as a vice-presidential candidate, it has not yet picked which presidential candidate it will endorse.

"Hence, we party members are free to choose according to our own judgment and conviction. Based on my conversations with many political leaders, Albay officialdom, including members of my party, is hugely Leni-Sara," he also said. — Jonathan de Santos