^

Headlines

Biz groups, companies encourage workers to return to office

Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 6:51pm
Biz groups, companies encourage workers to return to office
This August 19, 2020 photo shows the "mega contact-tracing center" in Valenzuela City.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Business and industry groups, along with the country’s biggest property firms, are encouraging employees from the “major segments of the Philippine economy” to return to their physical workspaces

The appeal to workers to return to office comes at a time of rising fuel costs and amid calls to implement a four-day workweek setup for employees to manage expenses.

READ: Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

In a statement released on Monday, the group said returning back to the office is “a significant step towards the country’s journey to post-pandemic normalcy.”

“We now look forward to heightened business activity, which will benefit the entire nation and spur its return to economic wellness,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by business and industry groups, including: 

  • Philippine Chamber of Commerce
  • Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.
  • Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines
  • Go Negosyo
  • Management Association of the Philippines
  • Philippine Constructors Association
  • Philippine Retailers Association
  • Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc.
  • Resto PH

Executives of listed property companies signed the document, including Ayala Land, Inc. President Bernard Vincent Dy, Megaworld Corp. Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Andrew Tan, Robinsons Land Corp. President Frederick Go, and SM Prime Holdings, Inc. President Jeffrey Lim. 

Major business hubs and offices were shuttered after the government imposed a community quarantine in March 2020, in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Property firms, in particular, faced a drop in occupancies across their hotel, mall, and office portfolios as companies and organizations implemented a work from home strategy.

In 2021, Leechiu Property Consultants noted that demand for office spaces already increased 40% to 540,000 square meters. 

In the same statement, the groups cited studies showing that in 2020, the pandemic negatively affected 423,075 construction workers, 464,841 accommodation and food service workers, 492,067 transportation and storage workers. 

And two years since the government-mandated lockdown, the group noted that the work from home setup is not for everyone. Pointing to what happened with Typhoon Odette last year, the group said it showed that such arrangements “are not for all and were meant to be temporary."

“Without backup systems, in the workplace needed for uninterrupted operations, many companies in Cebu and along the path of Typhoon Odette reported significant losses due to power and water outages,” it said.

The group highlighted that the country’s vaccination rate stands at 57.1%, while the rate in Metro Manila stood at 70.4% amid lower COVID-19 cases. It expressed optimism after the country began logging lower COVID-19 cases nationwide,

It added that the government has also lowered its quarantine status in Metro Manila. 

“The path to recovery, we aver, begins with the presence in the business and commercial centers of our country’s workers,” the group said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged that while the thick crowd is a boost for her candidacy, more must join the ranks...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

1 day ago
"As an organization that seeks to protect the Filipino people, the Philippine Navy does not condone or tolerate irresponsible...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday defended his newest political ally, controversial political...
Headlines
fbtw
'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"I was known as a critic, but President Rodrigo Duterte is a voter, which, he's a voter, right? And me as a human being, as...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

1 day ago
The Department of Labor and Employment signed an agreement with the government of Yukon in Canada, allowing the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
This comes after the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs held hearings on the missing sabungeros linked to...
Headlines
fbtw
With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will look into implementing additional sanctions for candidates who continue to snub electoral...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule
play

Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Those who wish to learn more about his father’s Martial Law rule should turn to "newspapers then and what was reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

7 hours ago
The Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet said in a forum hosted by the Student for the Exploration and Development of Space...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

7 hours ago
Moreno maintained that reinforcing agriculture courses will ensure that college students taking the course will be better...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with