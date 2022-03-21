Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo waves at a massive crowd along Emerald Avenue in Pasig City during her biggest rally to date.

MANILA, Philippines — A massive pink wave inundated the entire stretch of Emerald Avenue and nearby streets in Pasig City on Sunday as supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo came in droves for what became her biggest rally to date.

Organizers said at least 130,000 people came out in a show of force for the independent presidential candidate in the heart of Metro Manila — a crucial vote-rich region that she lost to her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., in the 2016 vice-presidential race.

Police said only around 90,000 came to the rally, but even with this smaller crowd estimate, Robredo’s rally Sunday night, dubbed by organizers as PasigLaban, is the largest she has mustered so far, eclipsing her rally of some 86,000 in Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

While gates were scheduled to open at 1 p.m., thousands of people had already gathered along Emerald Avenue for the rally even before noon, enduring the scorching heat made even hotter by the thick crowd.

Despite this, Robredo supporters — who are also known as Kakampinks — kept their energy high until the vice president spoke, with the help of A-list celebrities like Julia Barreto, Melai Cantiveros, Robi Domingo and Jolina Magdangal who kept the crowd engaged and entertained throughout the day.

‘A lot are still not with us’

In her speech at the rally, the vice president thanked the volunteers who made the rally possible, including Robredo People’s Council – Pasig and Lawyers for Leni – Pasig.

"Malinaw na malinaw din po: Ang People's Campaign natin, naging krusada na talaga ito. Dito lang po sa Pasig, talagang full force kayo," she said.

(It’s very clear: Our People’s Campaign has become a crusade. Here in Pasig, you came out in full force.)

But she acknowledged that while the thick crowd is a boost for her candidacy, more must join the ranks of the Kakampinks to carry her to victory.

"Imbitahin po natin ang mga wala pa dito. Kahit napakarami na natin ngayong gabi, marami pa din ang hindi natin kasama. Gusto po natin sa kanilang sabihin, welcome na welcome po kayo dito," Robredo said.

(Let us invite those who are not yet here. Even if we are so many tonight, a lot are still not with us. We want to say to them, you are very welcome here.)

‘Inching closer’

Momentum is building for Robredo on the ground as she continues to draw thousands to her rallies all over the country, but surveys from major private pollsters paint a bleaker picture.

In a Pulse Asia survey conducted from February 18 to 23, only 15% of the 2,400 respondents said they would likely vote for Robredo, while a whopping 60% said they would likely vote for Marcos if elections were held during the survey period.

Robredo, however, said she is expecting her numbers to improve by March until April, as these would supposedly reflect the groundswell of support that she has been receiving.

At the rally last night, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who is running for senator under Robredo’s ticket, cited a survey that bore bad and good news for Kakampinks.

"Kakatapos lang po ng aming survey at lamang pa rin po ang kalaban. Pero ang good news, dumidikit na si Leni!" Trillanes said.

(Our survey just finished and the opponent is still leading. But the good news, Leni is inching closer!)