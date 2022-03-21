^

Headlines

Respect Filipinos’ freedom to choose in elections – Marcos

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2022 | 12:01am
Bongbong Marcos Jr., a presidential aspirant, signs shirts for supporters while on board for a caravan headed to his rally in Malabon City on Sunday, March 22, 2022.
Screenshot from Marcos campaign livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday asked Filipinos to “respect” each other’s choice for president in this year’s elections.

He expressed the sentiment even as he sent another statement to members of the media the same day titled, “Marikenyos vow to protect BBM from being cheated again,” which hours later was re-angled to “Marikenyos commit to help BBM’s vote protection.”

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator, said there was a “noticeable increase in vitriolic exchanges among supporters of competing candidates on various social media platforms.”

“There is no reason for us to fight with one another over whom to support in the coming elections. Let’s respect each other’s freedom to choose. My response to hateful speech has always been to maintain a dignified silence because bickering is a waste of time,” Marcos said.

He is the current frontrunner for the presidency in this year’s elections, according to some pre-election surveys.

“Now more than ever, we should not lose sight of our goal of uniting the country and helping our people free themselves from the grip of poverty that has weakened (the Filipino’s) belief in himself,” Marcos added.

The Marcos camp sent a second statement to reporters via email regarding supposed cheating which allegedly happened in the 2016 vice presidential race.

The statement cited members of the audience present at the campaign rally of the former senator in Marikina City on Saturday who supposedly shouted, “Hindi kami papayag na dayain ka!”

A portion read: “The audience were alluding to the massive cheating incident in 2016 when Marcos who was then running for vice president eventually lost despite leading by huge margins against his rival Leni Robredo through apparent computer manipulations and machinations.”

Marcos was defeated by now presidential candidate Robredo in 2016 by a slim margin. He then asked for a recount, but the incumbent vice president gained more votes.

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the electoral protest filed by Marcos.

