^

Headlines

CHR to probe into shooting of Bayan Muna coordinator Larry Villegas

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 5:27pm
CHR to probe into shooting of Bayan Muna coordinator Larry Villegas
This photo taken on December 10, 2020 shows protesters with slogans against "red-tagging" on their hats and placards as they take part in a protest to commemorate International Human Rights Day near the presidential palace in Manila. A torrent of misinformation on the social media platform has put activists, journalists, politicians and lawyers in the firing line as President Rodrigo Duterte's government and military out alleged supporters of a decades-old Maoist insurgency.
AFP / Maria Tan, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it was "deeply concerned" with the attempted killing of transport leader and Bayan Muna General Santos coordinator Larry Villegas which it condemned Monday.

To recall, Villegas, 64, sustained several gunshot wounds after an unidentified gunman broke into his house in Barangay Buayan, General Santos City early Sunday, March 13, and shot him. Villegas was said to have been previously a recipient of death threats.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday, the CHR said its regional bureau in Soccsksargen is already conducting a probe and shall work with local authorities to shed light on the incident. The shooting happened despite a “gun ban” being enforced by the Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police ahead of the 2022 elections. 

"Although Villegas survived the incident, CHR condemns this attack perpetrated towards a political convenor and urges for local police enforcers to act quickly in pursuit of those behind this crime," the commission's statement read.

"Whatever the motive may be, an assault to human life should immediately warrant action from the government to demonstrate that lawlessness and vigilante-style violence have no place in a democratic society."

According to a local report, Villegas is also chairperson of the Rajah Buayan Transport Cooperative. Bayan Muna earlier said that Villegas was "in the thick of leading the preparations of Bayan Muna to support the Peoples' Rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem" when the attack happened.

The Makabayan bloc, which Bayan Muna is part of, has openly supported Vice President Leni Robredo's campaign and activist organizations have been present at the vice president's rallies.

Under the Duterte administration, the national government has branded activist groups, especially those in the Makabayan bloc, as "communist fronts" and has equated activism with taking up arms.

"The undemocratic forces behind these attacks clearly want the status quo to continue and the candidates who will carry on these policies to win. This incident must be independently investigated and the perpetrators be held accountable," Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) said in an earlier statement. 

The UN Human Rights Office and the Commission on Human Rights have repeatedly pointed out that equating activism with terrorism could lead to harassment and intimidation.

Support for and membership in activist groups does not mean membership in or support for the communist armed struggle.

"With national and local elections fast approaching, we urge local governments and law enforcers to remain alert against election-related violence meant to disrupt the lawful exercise of political rights and threaten other rights," the CHR also said. 

BAYAN MUNA

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

6 hours ago
Robredo, speaking after the endorsement, said Fernando's endorsement will be a huge help to her campaign considering the political...
Headlines
fbtw
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

9 hours ago
The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

Robredo pushes back on claims she is working with communist rebels

7 hours ago
"If we don't address them, more people might believe the rumors, which would be the fault of those spreading them," Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

4 hours ago
Ramel attached the consent form that indicated Vice President Robredo will be visiting Alcala, Cagayan. The same form, photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 minutes ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

19 minutes ago
Marcos' campaign previously said that the former senator's attendance "will only be confirmed if his hectic...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The DFA said the Chinese ship's movements "did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering...
Headlines
fbtw
How to spot a 'fake' party-list? Election watchdog cites 4 red flags

How to spot a 'fake' party-list? Election watchdog cites 4 red flags

1 hour ago
"What we observed is an invasion of the party-list system by elite interests representing political dynasties, big business...
Headlines
fbtw
From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

From 'Obosen' to 'ADORE': Anti-drug campaign emphasizes treatment, support

2 hours ago
"The DOH believes that substance use and abuse is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Treating this condition requires...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with