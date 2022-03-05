^

Headlines

PNP enforcement of PUV rules sought

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2022 | 12:00am
PNP enforcement of PUV rules sought
Short of manpower, the transport regulator wants the PNP to step in to ensure that commuters are observing minimum public health standards when taking public utility vehicles (PUVs) in areas under Alert Level 1.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols in public transportation.

Short of manpower, the transport regulator wants the PNP to step in to ensure that commuters are observing minimum public health standards when taking public utility vehicles (PUVs) in areas under Alert Level 1.

“We’ve already coordinated with the PNP, because they’re the bigger organization, to help us in enforcement,”
 LTFRB executive director Maria Kristina Cassion said in an interview with radio dzBB yesterday.

Cassion clarified that even under the most relaxed alert status, 100-percent capacity is not allowed in PUVs.

Commuters should always wear face masks and refrain from talking or eating while inside PUVs, she said.??13 port projects

In maritime transport, more than a dozen port projects to support full passenger capacity for sea travel are set for inauguration as most parts of the country are placed under Alert Level 1.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said 13 completed port projects are ready for inauguration to accommodate ship passengers.

These are the Ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte; Bulan in Sorsogon; Legazpi and Tabaco in Albay; Basiao in Capiz; Banago in Negros Occidental; Baybay and Palompon in Leyte; Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental; Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte; Mati in Davao Oriential and Dapitan and Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte.

Tugade said new passenger terminal buildings at the Port of Batangas, which will accommodate 3,616 passengers, and at the Calapan Port, with a 3,500-passenger capacity, are scheduled for completion this month.

The port development projects are being undertaken by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), while the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have their own initiatives to boost maritime operations.

Aside from addressing the increase in capacity, Tugade said the PPA and Marina are solving port operations concerns for a seamless movement of passengers and cargo, including those in the Port of Matnog.

Tugade said the Marina would be issuing around 20 additional travel permits for roll-on/roll-off vessels to cater to the growing number of sea passengers under the more relaxed Alert Level 1 to further manage the port arrival of vessels.

With the completed projects and ongoing initiatives in the maritime sector, the transportation department assured the public it is ready to support 100 percent passenger capacity for sea travel. –  Richmond Mercurio

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: KBL bet's claim that there is no proof of Martial Law abuses is wrong

Fact check: KBL bet's claim that there is no proof of Martial Law abuses is wrong

12 hours ago
Whatever happened in the past, I checked the records one by one and there was no case of human rights violations in the US...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao urges Comelec: Do not give out debate questions, topics in advance

Pacquiao urges Comelec: Do not give out debate questions, topics in advance

9 hours ago
“You run for president and then you ask for the questions [in advance?] You must be ready for the questions because...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP joins government in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

OVP joins government in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo issued a strong statement Sunday condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "moral...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Backrider&rsquo; Robredo draws biggest crowd yet in Cavite sortie

‘Backrider’ Robredo draws biggest crowd yet in Cavite sortie

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Stuck in traffic on her way to what her campaign described as her biggest sortie so far, presidential candidate and Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA orders Saudi envoy to return home after wife campaigns for Marcos

DFA orders Saudi envoy to return home after wife campaigns for Marcos

1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Philippines’ ambassador to Saudi Arabia to return home for office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Local expertise to build, operate nuke plant assured

Local expertise to build, operate nuke plant assured

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
There are local as well as foreign-based Filipino engineering experts who can be tapped to run nuclear power plants in the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Public works ban should not sacrifice jobs&rsquo;

‘Public works ban should not sacrifice jobs’

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The 45-day public works ban that takes effect on March 25 – the start of the local electoral campaign period –...
Headlines
fbtw
Daily tally, active cases continue to drop

Daily tally, active cases continue to drop

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Active COVID cases further went down to 48,793 as the daily tally of infections continued to drop, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Government warned vs costlier pediatric pneumonia jabs monopoly

Government warned vs costlier pediatric pneumonia jabs monopoly

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A committee chairman in the House of Representatives has warned the government against an alleged “monopoly” that...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia funding for women-owned SMEs sustains 1,000 jobs

Australia funding for women-owned SMEs sustains 1,000 jobs

By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
In celebrating women’s month this March, the Australian government has reported that its funding program to inject capital...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with