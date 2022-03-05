PNP enforcement of PUV rules sought

Short of manpower, the transport regulator wants the PNP to step in to ensure that commuters are observing minimum public health standards when taking public utility vehicles (PUVs) in areas under Alert Level 1.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols in public transportation.

Short of manpower, the transport regulator wants the PNP to step in to ensure that commuters are observing minimum public health standards when taking public utility vehicles (PUVs) in areas under Alert Level 1.

“We’ve already coordinated with the PNP, because they’re the bigger organization, to help us in enforcement,”

LTFRB executive director Maria Kristina Cassion said in an interview with radio dzBB yesterday.

Cassion clarified that even under the most relaxed alert status, 100-percent capacity is not allowed in PUVs.

Commuters should always wear face masks and refrain from talking or eating while inside PUVs, she said.??13 port projects

In maritime transport, more than a dozen port projects to support full passenger capacity for sea travel are set for inauguration as most parts of the country are placed under Alert Level 1.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said 13 completed port projects are ready for inauguration to accommodate ship passengers.

These are the Ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte; Bulan in Sorsogon; Legazpi and Tabaco in Albay; Basiao in Capiz; Banago in Negros Occidental; Baybay and Palompon in Leyte; Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental; Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte; Mati in Davao Oriential and Dapitan and Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte.

Tugade said new passenger terminal buildings at the Port of Batangas, which will accommodate 3,616 passengers, and at the Calapan Port, with a 3,500-passenger capacity, are scheduled for completion this month.

The port development projects are being undertaken by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), while the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have their own initiatives to boost maritime operations.

Aside from addressing the increase in capacity, Tugade said the PPA and Marina are solving port operations concerns for a seamless movement of passengers and cargo, including those in the Port of Matnog.

Tugade said the Marina would be issuing around 20 additional travel permits for roll-on/roll-off vessels to cater to the growing number of sea passengers under the more relaxed Alert Level 1 to further manage the port arrival of vessels.

With the completed projects and ongoing initiatives in the maritime sector, the transportation department assured the public it is ready to support 100 percent passenger capacity for sea travel. – Richmond Mercurio