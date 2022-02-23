Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's MalacaÃ±ang bid



















































 
























Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid
 


Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 9:31am





 
Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid
Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo greets supporters during a campaign rally in Legaspi city, Albay province, south of Manila on February 9, 2022, as candidates hit the road for the start of the three-month long campaign season. 
AFP / Charism Sayat
 


MANILA, Philippines — Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed the bid of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo who, they said, will return the people’s faith in the government.


Sixteen former presidents of PBA, in a statement, noted that the work of Robredo — a development worker and a human rights lawyer before she become a legislator — speaks of being in a “quest to reach those who have been left behind.”



“For decades, she has been the kind and noble face of the Legal Profession in the most neglected areas. She is the best reminder to our countrymen that the Rule of Law serves the people, not the other way around,” they said.


The lawyers said the next president of the country must inspire people to revive their trust in the government.


Without mentioning names, they continued: “A weary public will continue to question our Tax Laws if they feel their President will shirk from these responsibilities. But a leader who lives a life of transparency and service, will move people to contribute to the nation’s recovery.”


Survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is facing legal challenges to his presidential bid over his conviction on failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years. Appeals have been filed on the dismissed pleas at the Commission on Elections.


Return to Rule of Law


The PBA said they have full confidence of Robredo’s vow to bring back the Rule of Law in the country’s system.


“A rules-based order is the best guaranty of stability. A stable nation is best positioned to defend itself from foreign aggression. And our security interests in the West Philippine Sea are safe with someone like VP Leni,” they added.


President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving in the wake of his term thousands of Filipinos dead and families broken due to his brutal “war on drugs,” which has, critics pointed out, created a culture of impunity in the country.


The International Criminal Court is looking into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Duterte and his men in their anti-narcotics campaign.


The past presidents of the PBA, meanwhile, urged their fellow lawyers in the endorsement of Robredo’s presidential bid.


“For more than a century, the PBA has kept watch to uphold the Rule of Law. We believe VP Leni Robredo will keep this vigil alive. And we call on our colleagues in the profession to join us,” the PBA past presidents added.


Robredo won the backing of a retired chief justice, former high-ranking government officials, former senators, economists and even hundreds of priests and nuns.


 










 









