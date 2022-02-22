DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin

Photo release shows the crash site of the H125 Airbus after the aircraft was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. from the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City on February 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday backed Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief for having a PNP chopper pick him up from the Balesin Island Club in Polillo, Quezon.

In an interview with GMA News TV, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año staunchly defended the country's top cop, saying it was "among the privileges as head of [the] organization" to allow his usage of the police chopper.

"He’s the [Chief of the PNP] and as the CPNP attending to official functions, it is just rightful for him to use the PNP chopper," he said.

"Part of that is securing him because you can't take away his title or position as chief of the PNP... You can't separate private time from official time. If that is not allowed, it will be hard for our people to be able to do their functions if you always think like this. There are certain things that can be given to him."

Does that include even his personal functions? "It's fine. What isn't okay is having the chopper be used by other people. That really isn't allowed."

"It's no different from the heads of other organizations. Even if they have private time you can't say it isn't allowed," he said in Filipino.

This comes after the H125 Airbus slated to pick the PNP chief up was reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. from the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City. It eventually crashed, killing one and injuring two others on board.

At the time, the PNP told media that the aircraft was "en route to Northern Quezon on an administrative mission."

As DILG secretary, Año, himself a former general, is also chief of the National Police Commission.

"There is nothing unusual there because there were no available means to get back to Crame, and there was an official function so that's okay. There is nothing unethical there... especially if he needs to secure his life he has to get where he needs to go," he said.

PNP chief was in Balesin after all

After a day of silence, Carlos, in a statement later Tuesday, admitted to using the taxpayer-funded helicopter, which resulted in a life lost, to pick him up from his private vacation at the island resort.

"I traveled to Balesin island for private time and scheduled to return Monday morning via private transport. However, I was informed that due to unforeseen circumstances, said private transport would only be available in the evening of Monday," he said.

"This prompted me to request for an admin flight to transfer/move me back to Camp Crame Monday morning so I can perform my duties. The flight directive was allowed and issued following PNP rules and regulations."

It is yet unclear whether the country's top cop is himself a member of the exclusive Alphaland Balesin Island Club, Inc. where membership starts at P3 million.

"I regret that the accident happened and never wish harm to my personnel nor losses to the organization. Rest assured that a thorough investigation is being undertaken," he said.